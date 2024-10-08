Welsh Government
Next round of £5 million Brilliant Basics fund launched
The next round of a tourism fund enhancing visitor experiences across Wales has been launched by the Cabinet Secretary for Economy, Energy and Planning, Rebecca Evans.
The Brilliant Basics fund for 2025 to 2027 will see a further £5 million invested to support local authorities and national parks to deliver improvements to tourist destinations which will benefit both visitors and local communities.
The focus will be on improvements in basic but essential visitor infrastructure that improves accessibility at sites and makes tourist hotspots more environmentally sustainable.
Previous projects funded by Brilliant Basics have included solar panels and electric vehicle charging points at key visitor sites in Newport, improved car parking facilities at Porthkerry Park in Barry, fully accessible ‘Changing Places’ toilets in Rhossili, Mumbles, and Greenmeadow Community Farm in Torfaen, and Smart Bins in Porthcawl and Monmouth.
Cabinet Secretary for Economy, Energy and Planning, Rebecca Evans said:
2025 will mark the Year of Croeso for the tourism industry in Wales and we want to ensure that all visitors to Wales have a positive and memorable welcome.
The Brilliant Basics fund is adding value to fantastic tourist destinations across Wales in a way that is inclusive, sustainable and beneficial for visitors and residents alike.
I encourage local authorities and national parks across Wales to apply for the next round of funding.
Monnow Bridge, in Monmouth, has benefitted from a new welcoming entrance and landscaping, accessible picnic benches, and recycling ‘on the go hubs’ thanks to the Brilliant Basics fund.
The only remaining fortified river bridge in Great Britain, the site is this year marking 50 years since it was granted Grade I listed status.
Monmouthshire County Council's Deputy Leader and Cabinet Member for Planning and Economic Development, Cllr Paul Griffiths, said:
The Monnow Bridge project has showcased the impact of collaborative working. Thank you to everyone who has been involved. I'm certain that over the coming years, this will be a popular and well-used area for residents and visitors alike.
Original article link: https://www.gov.wales/next-round-5-million-brilliant-basics-fund-launched
