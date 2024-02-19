NPL launches Measurement for Business programme

The National Physical Laboratory (NPL) has launched Measurement for Business (M4B) to give industry access to specialist measurement science and engineering experts and facilities, at no charge, to help your business grow.

Measurement for Business (M4B) is now open to companies developing technology in compound semiconductors, emerging new semiconductor materials and advanced packaging who need help with characterisation, process control, quality and performance assessment. The programme is designed for SMEs and provides access to NPL's specialist experts and facilities to drive business growth.

The NPL have expertise in Secondary Ion Mass Spectrometry (SIMS) analysis and offer a variety of SIMS techniques, including OrbiSIMS, TOF-SIMS and NanoSIMS.

Why apply for Measurement for Business?

Access to world leading NPL experts and facilities to accelerate innovation – up to a maximum of 20 days at no charge.

Investigate the feasibility of innovative products and services.

Accelerate commercialisation of innovative products or services.

Increased confidence in data to validate performance and demonstrate adherence to standards.

Support decision making and reduce risk, with credible trusted data from NPL.

How to get involved?

To apply, all you need to do is complete a short online application form, briefly outlining your challenge and the impact this is having on your business. The programme is non-competitive and if eligible a relevant technical expert will contact you within 10-15 days to discuss your application.

The programme is designed to support SME businesses that have a product or service that is pre-market and does not support routine measurement and test services available commercially from NPL or other suppliers.

If you have any questions about the programme, or would like to discuss SIMS measurements for your business, please contact NPL here.