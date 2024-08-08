Big Lottery Fund
Our support for communities
Our thoughts are with everyone who has been impacted by the violent disorder, criminal behaviour and racist attacks over recent days.
We are reaching out to organisations we fund in communities across the country to offer our support in whatever way is appropriate to them. We are committed to being flexible and supportive at this challenging time, to allow them to respond to local needs in the best possible way.
There is more information for current grant-holders on the managing your grants page of our website.
We want you to know that we are here with you.
Original article link: https://www.tnlcommunityfund.org.uk/news/press-releases/2024-08-08/our-support-for-communities
Latest News from
Big Lottery Fund
Charity launched after suicide of young mum can continue thanks to National Lottery funding23/07/2024 11:10:00
The mother of a young woman who took her own life has expressed her relief after receiving National Lottery funding to continue a charity set up in her name.
“When my son died by suicide, we were left in limbo, now we offer a lifeline for those who’ve gone through the same”19/07/2024 10:20:00
Nicola Abraham MBE set up the Jacob Abraham Foundation to support young people and families bereaved by suicide after her son, Jacob, took his own life at the age of 24 in 2015.
£200,000 in National Lottery funding helps Bath communities to share and repair18/07/2024 15:25:00
A project in Bath has received £200,000 in National Lottery funding to help people reduce carbon and waste to landfill, improve the environment they live in and save money.
Communities across NI to benefit from £2m National Lottery funding18/07/2024 10:25:00
Isolated patients in hospitals will get support from a unique pet therapy project and young people from ethnic minority communities can access vital digital equipment, thanks to the latest National Lottery funding.
£17 million of National Lottery funding propels Scottish sustainability projects17/07/2024 13:10:00
Community groups across Scotland are sharing a bumper £17 million package of National Lottery grants announced today (WEDNESDAY 17th July).
Brighton food hub turns supermarket waste into healthy, affordable meals16/07/2024 15:10:00
A community-led project in Brighton is on a mission to tackle food waste, by rescuing surplus food from supermarkets and transforming it into healthy meals for over 100 local people per day.
Youth-led London project receives almost £495,000 to empower the next generation of community leaders16/07/2024 14:10:00
A Greater London youth-led movement has received close to £495,000 to continue its work empowering young leaders through ‘Democracy Cafés’.
Young people and mental health in the spotlight as part of £200 million plus National Lottery funding announcement16/07/2024 12:10:00
With only a few days left until young people across the country break up for the summer holidays, youth counselling services are highlighting the importance of all year-round mental health support, with the support of National Lottery funding.