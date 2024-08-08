Our support for communities

Our thoughts are with everyone who has been impacted by the violent disorder, criminal behaviour and racist attacks over recent days.

We are reaching out to organisations we fund in communities across the country to offer our support in whatever way is appropriate to them. We are committed to being flexible and supportive at this challenging time, to allow them to respond to local needs in the best possible way.

There is more information for current grant-holders on the managing your grants page of our website.

We want you to know that we are here with you.