Peak virus season is coming: act now and vaccinate

People at risk of becoming seriously ill from flu and COVID-19 have a short window to protect themselves before the viruses are in wide circulation.

One of Wales’s most senior doctors is concerned that many people with health conditions, which can increase the risk of hospitalisation from winter illnesses, have not yet taken up their offer of vaccination this year.

The most recent data shows less than 30% of younger adults who are eligible have come forward for a free flu jab. 62% of people aged 65 and over have been vaccinated.

Deputy Chief Medical Officer for Wales, Dr. Keith Reid, said:

The flu is not just a ‘bad cold’ for people with chronic health conditions. Without vaccination, it could mean serious illness and an emergency admission to hospital. We know many young people with conditions like asthma or diabetes haven't got this vital protection yet. The peak virus season is close. Now is the time to come forward for your flu and COVID-19 jabs if you’re eligible. It's free, its safe and it’s the best way to shield yourself from serious complications. It's now more convenient as you can get both vaccinations at the same time.

Health and social care workers are also strongly encouraged to take up the offer of a flu vaccine, to protect their health as they care for others.

Cabinet Secretary for Health and Social Care, Jeremy Miles, said:

We are hugely fortunate in Wales to have a national flu vaccination programme to protect those most at risk of becoming seriously ill with the virus. The programme is also available to health and social care workers to ensure they stay well over the difficult winter months. I would encourage everyone who is eligible to come forward to get protected as soon as possible.

There was a sharp decrease in flu circulation during the pandemic – mainly because of the measures and restrictions to prevent COVID-19 spreading – but since then, the number of people experiencing serious illness has risen.

The director of the Wales National Influenza Centre, Professor Catherine Moore, said:

Since the pandemic we’ve seen influenza return to circulation, with more people being admitted to hospital with complications, some which could have been prevented by vaccination. Every winter we see increased hospitalisation and intensive care treatment of people with neurological, chronic respiratory, liver and cardiac conditions, due to complications of the flu or because it has worsened a previously known illness. Sadly, a proportion of these people will die as a result. For diabetic people, flu can lead to a reduction in blood glucose levels and is linked to a risk of diabetic ketoacidosis (DKA) - a medical emergency. There’s also significant concern if mothers contract the flu in late pregnancy, as there’s a higher risk of pneumonia, and has been linked to premature births. Vaccination goes beyond protecting the new mother but shields the baby in the first few months of life.

Anybody who is eligible for a COVID-19 or a flu vaccine still has time to get protected before the peak of the season.

Details of how to access a vaccine in each health board area can be found here.