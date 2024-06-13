Recognition in schools vital to help young carers thrive

Minister for Social Care Dawn Bowden heard from young carers during Carers’ Week about the importance of being identified, as a first step to accessing support in school.

There are more than 22,500 young carers and young adult carers in Wales – almost two carers in every classroom.



A third of carers under 25 report struggling to balance their caring responsibilities with school, college, or university work. Some young carers spend up to 50 hours per week looking after a family member with an illness or disability.



Minister for Social Care, Dawn Bowden said:

It is important schools and colleges are aware of students with caring responsibilities, and that young carers are recognised so they can receive the appropriate support.



Young carer ID cards can help young carers easily identify themselves to teachers and education staff, helping to connect them with the services they need and helping them to achieve their full potential.

Young carer ID cards mean young carers do not need to repeatedly explain their circumstances to different staff and help them to access the support and recognition they require.



Support in schools can include counselling, a designated staff member to provide support, and flexible arrangements where needed.



Every local authority in Wales has a young carer ID card scheme in place.



The minister added:

Young carer ID cards are a useful means to help identify and respect the specific needs of young carers. I hope to see them used consistently in schools in Wales, so young people have the confidence to ask for help when they need it.

A young carer said:

I use my young carer ID card to let the teachers know I’m a young carer and that I sometimes need support or extra time to get tasks done.



The school have got a great young carers group, and we all support each other. Every young carer has the right to support in school and teachers who understand what it’s like to be a young carer.

Director of Carers Trust Wales, Kate Cubbage said: