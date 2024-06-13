Welsh Government
|Printable version
Recognition in schools vital to help young carers thrive
Minister for Social Care Dawn Bowden heard from young carers during Carers’ Week about the importance of being identified, as a first step to accessing support in school.
There are more than 22,500 young carers and young adult carers in Wales – almost two carers in every classroom.
A third of carers under 25 report struggling to balance their caring responsibilities with school, college, or university work. Some young carers spend up to 50 hours per week looking after a family member with an illness or disability.
Minister for Social Care, Dawn Bowden said:
It is important schools and colleges are aware of students with caring responsibilities, and that young carers are recognised so they can receive the appropriate support.
Young carer ID cards can help young carers easily identify themselves to teachers and education staff, helping to connect them with the services they need and helping them to achieve their full potential.
Young carer ID cards mean young carers do not need to repeatedly explain their circumstances to different staff and help them to access the support and recognition they require.
Support in schools can include counselling, a designated staff member to provide support, and flexible arrangements where needed.
Every local authority in Wales has a young carer ID card scheme in place.
The minister added:
Young carer ID cards are a useful means to help identify and respect the specific needs of young carers. I hope to see them used consistently in schools in Wales, so young people have the confidence to ask for help when they need it.
A young carer said:
I use my young carer ID card to let the teachers know I’m a young carer and that I sometimes need support or extra time to get tasks done.
The school have got a great young carers group, and we all support each other. Every young carer has the right to support in school and teachers who understand what it’s like to be a young carer.
Director of Carers Trust Wales, Kate Cubbage said:
Young carers in recent years are providing more hours of care than ever before, all alongside classes, homework and trying to keep in touch with their friends in school.
Using the young carers ID card in school is helpful as shorthand to explain the caring role and can be the first step to accessing support to enable them to thrive.
Many schools in Wales have carers’ leads and will be connected with their local carer organisation, that can wrap around the young carer both in school and in the community.
Original article link: https://www.gov.wales/recognition-schools-vital-help-young-carers-thrive
Latest News from
Welsh Government
Ystadau Cymru Awards 202413/06/2024 11:05:00
Our annual Ystadau Cymru Awards are a celebration of successful collaborative asset management across the Welsh public sector.
‘Fair Work key to a stronger, more sustainable retail sector’ – Minister for Social Partnership12/06/2024 09:15:00
The Welsh Government is making progress in ensuring that those employed in the retail sector are fairly and properly paid and treated.
Anglesey housing project provides essential services and ‘hope for the future’11/06/2024 10:15:00
The Cabinet Secretary for Housing, Local Government and Planning, Julie James, recently visited the Housing First Project and some of its vital support workers in Anglesey.
Thousands more now getting the right urgent and emergency care, in the right place, the first time10/06/2024 11:05:00
More than 200,000 people accessed new NHS services developed through the Welsh Government's pioneering Six Goals programme as an alternative to emergency department care or admission to hospital last year.
Disused heritage building ‘transformed’ for use in the 21st century07/06/2024 12:15:00
A redevelopment project has transformed a disused building in the heart of Rhyl into a vibrant indoor market.
Latest road collision data shows things are moving in the right direction, says Transport Secretary06/06/2024 14:05:00
Data published today (6 June) shows casualties have reduced on roads since the introduction of the new 20mph speed limits in September last year.
First Minister pays tribute to Welsh sacrifice on D-Day anniversary06/06/2024 11:05:00
First Minister Vaughan Gething yesterday represented Wales at an event in France to commemorate the 80th anniversary of D-Day.
Rural Affairs Secretary chairs first SFS Roundtable06/06/2024 09:10:00
The Cabinet Secretary for Climate Change and Rural Affairs, Huw Irranca-Davies will today [Thursday, 6 June] chair the inaugural meeting of the Sustainable Farming Scheme Roundtable.