Registration of poultry and other captive birds - 1 October deadline

As part of the fight against avian influenza, all keepers of poultry and most other captive birds must register their flocks by 1 October. Previously, only keepers of 50 or more birds were required to register.

Keepers in Scotland, please note that the Great Britain Poultry Register (GBPR) is no longer in use in Scotland; instead, Scotland has its own Scottish Kept Bird Register (SKBR). Keepers previously registered on the GBPR have until 1 December to register on the SKBR.

For more information, see 'Registration and records of poultry and other captive birds'.