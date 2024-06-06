Rural Affairs Secretary chairs first SFS Roundtable

The Cabinet Secretary for Climate Change and Rural Affairs, Huw Irranca-Davies will today [Thursday, 6 June] chair the inaugural meeting of the Sustainable Farming Scheme Roundtable.

Following last month’s announcement of a new timeframe for the introduction of the SFS, the Roundtable will provide the next opportunity to work collectively on the design of the SFS after the recent consultation.

The Roundtable has a wide representation from the farming industry, farmers, the wider supply chain, and veterinary, nature, forestry, and food sectors.

The purpose of the group is to further develop the partnership approach needed to finalise the design and implementation of the SFS, building on previous phases of co-design and engagement. Input from the Roundtable will help inform options before Welsh Ministers make final scheme design and implement decisions.

As part of the first meeting, the Roundtable will also be asked to agree steps to convene the Carbon Sequestration Evidence Review Panel. The Review Panel will share the outputs from the evidence review of any further and alternative proposals to achieve carbon sequestration with the Ministerial Roundtable for consideration.

The Rural Affairs Secretary said: