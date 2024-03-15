techUK
|Printable version
Semiconductors, AI and Quantum to receive £1bn investment through 65 Centres for Doctoral Training
New investment into 65 Centres for Doctoral Training
On March 12th, Secretary of State for DSIT, Michelle Donelan announced an investment of over £1bn into engineering and physical sciences doctoral skills.
The investment will span 65 Engineering and Physical Sciences Research Council’s (EPSRC) Centres for Doctoral Training (CDT)- the biggest UK investment of its kind into these skills.
These interdisciplinary, collaborative centres will create world-class talent to solve major societal challenges within healthcare, energy, sustainability, AI, robotics and Manufacturing. For a full list of the 65 centres and details of their research click here.
One such centre is Cardiff University’s EPSRC Centre for Doctoral Training in Compound Semiconductor Manufacturing. This centre will spearhead research into improving the design, manufacturing and sustainability of Semiconductors, capitalising on the World’s first Compound Semiconductor cluster located in South Wales.
These 65 centres will train 4,000 new doctoral students over the next nine years, with funding coming from a consortium of organisations.
- £479 million by EPSRC, this funding includes £16 million of additional UKRI funding to support CDTs in quantum technologies.
- Over £7 million from Biotechnology and Biological Sciences Research Council, also part of UKRI, to co-fund three CDTs
- £16 million by the MOD to support two CDTs
- £169 million by UK universities
- plus a further £420 million in financial and in-kind support from business partners.
This announcement follows the May 2023 National Semiconductor Strategy, which pledged to increase support for Centres for Doctoral Training through the EPSRC. Research and Development was identified as one the UK’s top three strengths alongside IP/Design and Compound Semiconductors. Given the dual aim of the Strategy to increase semiconductor skills as well as support R&D, this is a welcomed announcement from DSIT.
In January 2023, techUK published our UK Plan for Chips, outlining a five-step plan to solidify UK Semiconductor leadership and propel the sector. This was written alongside members who design and manufacture semiconductors, consumer electronics companies, and innovators in emerging technologies such as AI and Quantum.
Key to these recommendations was nurturing the skills the industry needs, including further engagement with universities. This is a positive step towards better meeting the needs of the industry, and we look forward to working with UK Government on pursuing the rhetoric within the National Strategy.
Click here for the full press release
Original article link: https://www.techuk.org/resource/semiconductors-ai-and-quantum-to-receive-1bn-investment-through-65-centres-for-doctoral-training.html
Latest News from
techUK
EU Adopts AI Act14/03/2024 15:20:00
Yesterday, the European Parliament voted overwhelmingly to approve the EU AI Act. 523 MEPs voted in favour of the regulation, with 46 against and 49 abstentions. The landmark vote by the Parliament marks the end of a long process to introduce wide-ranging rules to govern AI.
NCSC Blog - AI and cyber security: what you need to know14/03/2024 14:05:00
The National Cyber Security Centre has released a blog on understanding the risks – and benefits – of using AI tools.
Plugging the gender diversity gap to ensure lasting change14/03/2024 09:25:00
Although it has long been central to the diversity conversation in the tech sector, gender disparity continues to be an issue.
Empowering Women in Tech: Breaking Barriers and Building Success13/03/2024 16:25:00
In a world where the technology landscape is constantly changing, diversity isn't just a buzzword, it's fundamental to driving innovation.
UK government to invest £1.5m on marketing a science and tech investment drive12/03/2024 13:20:00
Yesterday, the Secretary of State for DSIT, Michelle Donelan, has announced the UK government will commit £1.5 million towards a marketing campaign aimed at turbocharging the nation’s science and technology sector.
techUK Report - Seven Tech Priorities for the next Government12/03/2024 09:25:00
techUK is excited to announce its latest report, Seven Tech Priorities for Government, supported by polling from Public First.
UK Government issued the Space Industrial Plan to foster growth and resilience in the space sector11/03/2024 16:25:00
Tthe UK Government recently (08 March 2024) released the Space Industrial Plan, a collaborative civil-defense initiative aimed at revitalising the relationship between the government and the commercial space sector.
Together against violence: Tech’s role in addressing VAWG and RASSO11/03/2024 12:25:00
International Women's Day launched over a hundred years ago to celebrate the achievements of women in different areas across society, work, culture and politics.
Together against violence: Tech’s role in addressing VAWG and RASSO08/03/2024 15:25:00
International Women's Day launched over a hundred years ago to celebrate the achievements of women in different areas across society, work, culture and politics. Progress has been made in various areas, but violence against women and girls (VAWG) and incidents of rape and serious sexual offence (RASSO) remain a prevalent issue that has a significant impact on women.