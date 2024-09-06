Shouting Whisper’s Paralympic success

The Paris 2024 Paralympic Games, which draws to a close this evening, has been brought to millions of TV screens by a Wales-based company, with thanks to support from Creative Wales and Welsh Government.

First Minister Eluned Morgan and Minister for Creative Industries, Jack Sargeant, watched the games being broadcast first-hand yesterday from Whisper Cymru’s hub in Cardiff.

Whisper, already a leading sports broadcaster, secured almost £800,000 of Creative Wales production funding from the Welsh Government to deliver a raft of broadcasting programmes from Wales.

The 3-year project will ensure the remote production activities for multiple top-rate programmes including several other high-profile sporting events, soon to be announced.

Plans to secure further work are already in motion, with proposals to bring at least 7 productions to the Cardiff base between 2027 and 2030.

Since Whisper began its operations in Wales in 2018, it has continued to expand and with support from the Cardiff Capital Region its Cymru Broadcast Centre at Tramshed Tech was officially launched last night. Its staffing numbers in Cardiff have also doubled over the last 12 months.

Whisper has already covered some of the biggest sporting events in the UK with partnerships with BBC Sport, S4C, Channel 4 and numerous federations and brands.

Speaking at last night’s launch event, First Minister Eluned Morgan said:

The Cymru Broadcast Centre will create a legacy impact on sports broadcasting from Cardiff. I especially welcome its focus on skills development – with upskilling and reskilling bootcamps for 100 people planned each year thanks to Creative Wales support. We’re all very excited to see what productions will be secured here in the future!

Minister for Creative Industries, Jack Sargeant, said:

It’s fantastic to see Whisper Cymru bringing the world’s most inspiring sports event to millions, thanks to Welsh Government support. As the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games and other iconic events light up our screens via this Cardiff HQ, I am immensely proud of our nation becoming a hub for digital and broadcasting industries and leading on such renowned events.

Named Business of the Year at the Cardiff Business Awards in 2022, the company has ambitious plans for future growth and increasing its economic impact in Wales.

Carys Owens, Managing Director at Whisper said:

It’s great to have the backing and support to be able to deliver something of this scale to the region and a huge thank you to everyone who has supported it and made it possible: Cardiff Capital Region, Creative Wales, Timeline Television, Tramshed Tech, Channel 4 and Media Cymru. Together we have huge ambition. When we established Whisper Cymru, our aim was always to invest in Wales and develop the creative and technical talent in the region, as well as to create opportunities for the next generation. Live sport production has traditionally been difficult to get into, but the Cymru Broadcast Centre, led by experienced technical experts, convenient location, accessibility features, and the upcoming training programmes means it will help open doors for the next generation of talent – which really is an amazing legacy of the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games.”

Councillor Mary Ann Brocklesby, Leader of Monmouthshire County Council and Chair of Cardiff Capital Region (CCR) Committee, said:

The Cymru Broadcast Centre is a fine example of partnership working, and a testament to the growing Creative Industries, one of the key priority sectors in our region. This project aligns beautifully with CCR’s core objectives within our Regional Economic and Industrial plan including research and innovation, green technology initiatives, infrastructure development, as well as skills and training, so that our Region draws in, but also retains local talent. I’m pleased that our CCR funding, alongside Welsh Government and Whisper Cymru, is enabling some of the world’s biggest sporting events to be live broadcast from Cardiff to audiences around the world. It’s an absolute credit to everyone involved, and excitement is palpable around this Paralympics Games.

The funding will also provide for upskilling/reskilling bootcamps for 100 people each year, covering digital and broadcast skills. In addition, Whisper will deliver 2 outreach events outside of Cardiff per year which will aim to introduce young individuals to the diverse career opportunities within the industry and to foster inclusivity and diversity.