Social Justice Secretary pays tribute to fallen police officers

Social Justice Secretary Jane Hutt was in Glasgow yesterday to pay tribute to police officers from Wales and across the UK who have been killed or have died on duty.

National Police Memorial Day is an important annual event held to remember the thousands of officers throughout the UK who have lost their lives.

The commemoration which recognises their commitment and bravery was held in Cardiff last year.

The Welsh Government’s Cathays Park building was lit in blue this evening to mark National Police Memorial Day.

Social Justice Secretary Jane Hutt attended a service in Glasgow and yesterday said: