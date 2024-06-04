Sports project helps more women to get active

Sports4All offers free activity sessions for women in Cardiff and encourages Black, Asian and Minority Ethnic women and girls to improve their wellbeing through sport and physical activity.

The Cabinet Secretary for Culture and Social Justice yesterday visited a strength and balance session in Cardiff to see how Sport4All has benefited from Welsh Government funding.

Women Connect First received £210,000 in multi-year funding through the Anti-racist Wales Culture Heritage and Sport Grant Scheme for the Local Sector. This funding aims to support women and girls from Black, Asian and Minority Ethnic backgrounds to participate in active lifestyles; a key action in the Culture, Heritage and Sport section of the Welsh Government’s Anti-Racist Wales Action Plan.

Women Connect First are helping to deliver these aims by offering free activity sessions through Sports4All, including yoga, swimming and cycling classes. They are aimed at Black, Asian and Minority Ethnic women and young girls, who often face extra barriers to participation.

Funding was provided as part of a £4.5million investment in local, national and regional culture, heritage and sport organisations across Wales. This funding was shared between Amgueddfa Cymru National Museum Wales, Sport Wales, Arts Council of Wales and 22 other organisations, all of which put a focus on lived experience and co-produced their projects with people in their community.

The Cabinet Secretary for Culture and Social Justice yesterday said:

Sport and culture helps bring us together, and I want to make sure everyone can participate and enjoy those activities. Sessions like those delivered by Sports4All can make a real difference to health and wellbeing, and help people get together.

Menaka Kodur, Interim CEO of Women Connect First, yesterday said: