Statement on new £35m Government cricket fund

Our chief executive Tim Hollingsworth reacts to the Government announcement of a significant new investment into grassroots cricket, which we will administer.

The Government has today announced a £35million investment in grassroots cricket facilities and widening access to the sport in state schools.

We will be administering the fund, which will extend the England and Wales Cricket Board’s free, in-school cricket programme for every child from the inner-city areas of the places in England that will host the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup in 2026.

The programme aims to get over 900,000 young people playing cricket over next five years and will have a particular emphasis on children from lower socio-economic groups, building on existing investment we’ve made.

The funding will also deliver 16 state-of-the-art, all-weather cricket domes in those cities, with each one built in diverse communities where figures have indicated low levels of physical activity.

Following the announcement, our chief executive Tim Hollingsworth issued the following statement.