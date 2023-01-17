Strengthening safeguarding and welfare across sport

We, along with UK Sport, yesterday committed action across five areas which are designed to support improved safeguarding and wellbeing for everyone involved in sport. In total, we’ve made 19 commitments that span the areas of coaching and workforce support, performance athlete support, good governance, dispute resolution and creating safer environments for participants.

These commitments include:

the continued development of the Safeguarding Case Management Programme to help organisations access expert support in relation to safeguarding

Sport Integrity , the independent disclosure and investigations service, becoming mandatory for all UK Sport funded sports

the funding of a national network of welfare officers to promote good practice and safe sport at a local level.

The full list is available to read on the Whyte Review section of our website.

These commitments have been developed based on learnings and insight from the Whyte Review, the independent report which was co-commissioned by us and UK Sport in 2020 following allegations of abuse and mistreatment in the sport of gymnastics.

The Review concluded last summer, and its Final Report outlined a series of recommendations for the sport of gymnastics as well as highlighting areas where improvements could be made across the wider sporting system.

On publication of the Review, our chief executive, Tim Hollingsworth, and UK Sport’s CEO Sally Munday confirmed the two organisations would be taking time to review the report’s implications in greater detail before sharing plans for change.

Today’s announcement is the next step in the work to ensure the Whyte Review is a catalyst for lasting improvement across sport.