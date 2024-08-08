Strengthening Welsh language communities

Areas of higher density linguistic significance at the heart of new policy recommendations.

Welsh is a national language that belongs to all communities in Wales, and in the National Eisteddfod in Pontypridd today, the Commission for Welsh-speaking Communities launched a comprehensive report recommending strategic policy interventions to strengthen the Welsh language in communities where a high percentage of the population speaks the language. The designation of 'areas of higher density linguistic significance' is central to the proposals to protect and strengthen Welsh as a thriving community language.

The Commission makes 57 recommendations in several key policy areas, including:

Designating 'areas of higher density linguistic significance' to recognise communities where there is a high percentage of Welsh speakers, and to ensure greater consideration for Welsh in policy developments, the ability to vary policy, and to support the effective use of Welsh at community level. The Commission recommends two ways of designating these areas, namely that the Government designates areas where over 40% of the population speaks Welsh, and also gives local authorities the discretion to designate specific areas where appropriate;

Addressing the housing crisis within Welsh-speaking communities, advocating housing developments based on local needs and community-led housing initiatives. There is also a call to set up a low-interest loan fund or equity scheme to assist community groups to purchase land or property.

Supporting models of community development that promote community initiatives and shared ownership.

Developing language planning strategies for communities facing a language shift.

The other recommendations address issues affecting Welsh language communities, including community development, workplaces, the economy, education and equality. The report also includes a detailed analysis of the results of the 2021 Census.

The Commission was established by the Welsh Government in summer 2022 to respond to the declining percentage of Welsh speakers in communities where the majority of the population speaks the language, or where this has been the case until relatively recently.

Commission Chair Dr Simon Brooks said:

It is a privilege to present the report to the Government, which is the culmination of two years of work developing policy proposals in relation to the future of Welsh-speaking communities. To ensure that Welsh is a national language that belongs to us all, its future as a community language must be secured. The Commission's recommendations aim to do just that. By working together, we can ensure a vibrant and prosperous future for Welsh-speaking communities across the country.

The First Minister, Eluned Morgan, said:

Establishing the Commission for Welsh-speaking Communities was a vital step in our commitment to strengthening the Welsh language in its heartlands. I want to thank the Commission for its work and dedication. We will now carefully consider the findings and recommendations before responding to the report.

Also today, the Welsh Government announced the Commission's second phase, which is to look at the position of the Welsh language within other communities in Wales and beyond.

The First Minister added:

Welsh is our national language and it belongs to all of us. I have asked the Commission to look at the use of Welsh in all areas of Wales and beyond. We want more people to use more Welsh every day – to do that, we need more opportunities to use it in everyday life and socially. I can't think of anywhere better to launch the next phase of the Commission’s work than here in Pontypridd, a town with a thriving Welsh language social scene, thanks to the vision and dedication of a group of hard-working volunteers.

The Commission's second phase will also be chaired by Dr Simon Brooks, and the final report will be published in summer 2026.