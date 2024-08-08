Welsh Government
|Printable version
Strengthening Welsh language communities
Areas of higher density linguistic significance at the heart of new policy recommendations.
Welsh is a national language that belongs to all communities in Wales, and in the National Eisteddfod in Pontypridd today, the Commission for Welsh-speaking Communities launched a comprehensive report recommending strategic policy interventions to strengthen the Welsh language in communities where a high percentage of the population speaks the language. The designation of 'areas of higher density linguistic significance' is central to the proposals to protect and strengthen Welsh as a thriving community language.
The Commission makes 57 recommendations in several key policy areas, including:
- Designating 'areas of higher density linguistic significance' to recognise communities where there is a high percentage of Welsh speakers, and to ensure greater consideration for Welsh in policy developments, the ability to vary policy, and to support the effective use of Welsh at community level. The Commission recommends two ways of designating these areas, namely that the Government designates areas where over 40% of the population speaks Welsh, and also gives local authorities the discretion to designate specific areas where appropriate;
- Addressing the housing crisis within Welsh-speaking communities, advocating housing developments based on local needs and community-led housing initiatives. There is also a call to set up a low-interest loan fund or equity scheme to assist community groups to purchase land or property.
- Supporting models of community development that promote community initiatives and shared ownership.
- Developing language planning strategies for communities facing a language shift.
The other recommendations address issues affecting Welsh language communities, including community development, workplaces, the economy, education and equality. The report also includes a detailed analysis of the results of the 2021 Census.
The Commission was established by the Welsh Government in summer 2022 to respond to the declining percentage of Welsh speakers in communities where the majority of the population speaks the language, or where this has been the case until relatively recently.
Commission Chair Dr Simon Brooks said:
It is a privilege to present the report to the Government, which is the culmination of two years of work developing policy proposals in relation to the future of Welsh-speaking communities. To ensure that Welsh is a national language that belongs to us all, its future as a community language must be secured. The Commission's recommendations aim to do just that. By working together, we can ensure a vibrant and prosperous future for Welsh-speaking communities across the country.
The First Minister, Eluned Morgan, said:
Establishing the Commission for Welsh-speaking Communities was a vital step in our commitment to strengthening the Welsh language in its heartlands. I want to thank the Commission for its work and dedication. We will now carefully consider the findings and recommendations before responding to the report.
Also today, the Welsh Government announced the Commission's second phase, which is to look at the position of the Welsh language within other communities in Wales and beyond.
The First Minister added:
Welsh is our national language and it belongs to all of us. I have asked the Commission to look at the use of Welsh in all areas of Wales and beyond.
We want more people to use more Welsh every day – to do that, we need more opportunities to use it in everyday life and socially. I can't think of anywhere better to launch the next phase of the Commission’s work than here in Pontypridd, a town with a thriving Welsh language social scene, thanks to the vision and dedication of a group of hard-working volunteers.
The Commission's second phase will also be chaired by Dr Simon Brooks, and the final report will be published in summer 2026.
Original article link: https://www.gov.wales/strengthening-welsh-language-communities
Latest News from
Welsh Government
Eluned Morgan becomes Wales’ first female First Minister07/08/2024 09:05:00
Eluned Morgan was yesterday confirmed as Wales’ new First Minister – the first female First Minister in Wales’ history.
Early Years Minister hails ‘vital’ expansion of Welsh-medium childcare benefitting 22,000 children a week06/08/2024 09:10:00
Early Years Minister Sarah Murphy learnt more about the expansion of early years Welsh medium childcare and playwork during meetings with Mudiad Meithrin and Clybiau Plant Cymru at the Eisteddfod.
Still time to provide opinion on shaping the future of culture in Wales05/08/2024 12:25:00
With the National Eisteddfod underway, the Welsh Government is encouraging people to provide their views on its vision for the culture sector, with just under a month to go until the consultation closes.
Thousands benefit from a scheme to make the Eisteddfod accessible to all05/08/2024 11:25:00
Around 15,000 individuals and families from Rhondda Cynon Taf will have the opportunity to enjoy the buzz of the Eisteddfod this week, thanks to a free admission and food vouchers scheme for lower income locals.
From Wales to the world - celebrating major creative success stories01/08/2024 11:05:00
What do a tender story about a gay couple’s journey to adoption, a zombie survival shooter game, and a swathe of breath-taking fire-breathing dragons have in common?
Buzzing about bugs in Pembrokeshire30/07/2024 11:05:00
During a recent visit to Dr Beynon’s Bug Farm, the Cabinet Secretary for Climate Change and Rural Affairs, Huw Irranca-Davies had an opportunity to learn more about the wonders of bugs, the role they play in our lives and what humans can do to help them.
Land Transaction Tax service update: July 202430/07/2024 09:05:00
Update on our Land Transaction Tax (LTT) services and guidance for tax professionals.
School Essentials Grant open to help with school costs29/07/2024 14:05:00
Applications are open for the School Essentials Grant that can provide up to £200 to help with the cost of the school day.