Support for those affected by Storm Bert

Immediate financial support will be provided to people whose homes have been flooded during Storm Bert.

The Welsh Government will fund local authorities to provide grants of £1000 for households without insurance cover, or £500 to affected households with existing insurance cover.

The news was confirmed in the Senedd yesterday by First Minister Eluned Morgan and Deputy First Minister Huw Irranca-Davies after days of visits to communities affected by Storm Bert across Wales.

Addressing MSs in the Senedd, Deputy First Minister Huw Irranca-Davies said:

The first thing I want to do is extend my heartfelt sympathies to the people whose homes and businesses were impacted by Storm Bert over the weekend. The effects of flooding are devastating, and I know that people across Wales will be feeling upset and concerned for themselves, their loved ones affected, and their livelihoods. Storm Bert has again confronted us with the reality of what more frequent extreme weather events will mean for communities across Wales.

The Deputy First Minister, who had visited Pontypridd, Skenfrith and Cwmtillery prior to addressing the Senedd, went on to thank the emergency services, Natural Resources Wales, local authorities and others who have been working on the response to Storm Bert.

I know that many communities across the country rallied together to work alongside key agencies and support each other in the collective response efforts,” he said. This work, in the very hardest of circumstances, to minimise the impacts on communities wherever possible, is of the utmost importance.

As of midday today, local authorities have reported internal flooding to at least 433 properties in total:

125 in RCT,

90 in Merthyr,

75 in Blaenau Gwent,

at least 50 in Monmouth,

50 in Caerphilly,

15 in Torfaen,

6 in Powys,

6 in Carmarthenshire,

3 in Bridgend,

3 in Flintshire,

2 in Cardiff and

1 in Neath Port Talbot.

Since 2021, the Welsh Government has provided risk management authorities with close to £300m to invest in flood risk management.

This year, it has maintained record levels of funding and provided more than £75m to flood Risk Management authorities across Wales.

This includes £9.7 million capital and £4.95 million revenue funding for local authorities, and £22 million capital and £24.5 million revenue for Natural Resources Wales.