techUK and TECHNATION Canada publish joint statement on UK-Canada FTA negotiations
techUK and TECHNATION Canada have today published a joint statement on the ongoing UK-Canada FTA negotiations.
We believe our two countries have a unique opportunity to establish a new global benchmark for a modern, comprehensive trade agreement, with technology and innovation at its heart.
The UK and the Canadian governments share an ambition to conclude a state-of-the-art agreement on digital trade that breaks new ground and sets a new path for future international trade. To achieve this level of ambition, a Canada-UK Trade Agreement must incorporate the modern principles of digital trade, in particular, those that:
- Strengthen data flows and prohibit data localization;
- Prohibit tariffs and customs formalities on electronic transmissions and enshrine non-discriminatory treatment of digital products;
- Ensure protection of personal data, taking into account best international practices for privacy and interoperability;
- Expand good regulatory practices for digital trade, as well as regulatory cooperation, including as a means to promote emerging technologies like AI and machine learning;
- Promote governmental cooperation and risk-based approaches to cybersecurity;
- Prohibit requirements to disclose source code, algorithms, and proprietary information relating to cryptography;
- Establish limitations to intermediary liability for users and suppliers of interactive computer services to support and safeguard digital supply chains, while creating the mechanisms for regulatory cooperation on creating safe and secure online spaces.
- Facilitate access to and use of open public data in minable, machine-readable formats to spur adoption of AI and other emerging technologies;
- Enshrine acceptance of electronic contracts, electronic trust services (e.g. electronic signatures and electronic seals) and electronic authentication, and invoices;
- Establish commitments to advance the interoperability of digital identities and further support their development through regulatory dialogues;
- Encourage cooperation between standards bodies in Canada and the UK to promote the development, use and adoption of international standards to support digital trade;
- Use digital trade provisions to support effective climate action and smooth the path to the adoption of climate mitigating technologies;
- Include an innovation chapter to create further opportunities for cooperation in science and technology; and
- Establish commitments on digital inclusion, addressing barriers in accessing and benefiting from opportunities, in particular for women and other equality-seeking groups who face disproportionate barriers to digital trade.
For further details, please consult the full statement here. techUK members who have any questions about this, can reach out to sabina.ciofu@techuk.org
