techUK
|Printable version
techUK calls for clarity on micro-mobility regulation
Transport Secretary Mark Harper urged to bring forward measures ahead of election
A letter has been sent by techUK to Transport Secretary Mark Harper, urging the implementation of regulations for micro-mobility in the next parliamentary session.
In May 2022, it was announced that a new category for light electric vehicles would be created as part of a Transport Bill. A year on, the industry lacks any clear timeline from government on its implementation.
We are calling for these regulations to come forward as part of a wider future of transport package in the fourth session of parliament that will commence in Autumn.
This regulation is crucial for the safe expansion of low-carbon transport and logistics services by manufacturers and operators. The UK is the sole European country that has yet to regulate micro-mobility usage, with the British manufacturing base having a global market share of less than 1%.
Julian David, CEO – techUK, yesterday said
We have a tremendous opportunity to improve the way we move people and goods through a regulatory framework for micro-mobility. By ramping-up our operations, the UK can set a path forward for more sustainable mobility, while capturing a significant international market. “However, as things stand, the UK is the only developed country without a path towards permanently regulating this form of transport. Further delays in regulation will undermine our ability to safely deploy innovative solutions and send investment overseas. If we truly want to become a science and technology superpower, then we must see regulation come forward and not let vital opportunities such as this slip between our fingers.
Original article link: https://www.techuk.org/resource/techuk-calls-for-clarity-on-micro-mobility-regulation.html
Latest News from
techUK
The National Semiconductor Strategy: A good start, but what comes next will be critical to its success or failure02/06/2023 14:05:00
techUK welcomes the Government’s newly-launched National Semiconductor Strategy, a plan meant to bolster the UK’s semiconductor industry and secure its place on a global stage.
The UK-Australia and UK-New Zealand FTAs Enter Into Force02/06/2023 10:10:00
The United Kingdom's Free Trade Agreements (FTAs) with Australia and New Zealand, the first signed after leaving the European Union, entered into force yesterday. These deals are projected to significantly boost bilateral trade, increasing it by 53% with Australia and 59% with New Zealand.
Five urgent actions needed on AI by UK Government31/05/2023 09:05:00
What should the UK Government do now to address the AI Governance debate?
Chancellor announces ‘Life Sci for Growth’29/05/2023 09:25:00
The Chancellor has announced an investment package of £650m to boost the life sciences sector, titled ‘Life Sci for Growth’, bringing together 10 different policies.
UK-Switzerland FTA negotiations represent an opportunity for digital trade and services25/05/2023 11:25:00
The Free Trade Agreement negotiations between the UK and Switzerland represent significant opportunities for services companies in both countries.
UK and Japan sign Science, Technology, and Security Accord22/05/2023 11:25:00
On May 17th, The UK and Japan announced a significant bilateral partnership called the "Hiroshima Accord" focusing on economic, security, and technological collaboration.
Ministry of Defence reopens Uncrewed Air Systems Heavy Lift Capability (UASHLC) framework19/05/2023 09:20:00
The MOD's UAS Heavy Lift Challenge has reopened, with the £95m framework now open to new suppliers.
First of a kind FinTech accreditation16/05/2023 14:05:00
Employers with an interest in FinTech are invited to participate in a new collaborative effort to increase the flow of talent through industry-valued Masters degree programmes.