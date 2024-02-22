techUK
techUK launches new Innovation at the Edge series – call for contributions!
This year techUK is launching a new monthly insight series – Innovation at the Edge – highlighting exciting uses for edge computing in sectors as diverse as manufacturing, transport, energy and utilities, healthcare, agriculture, retail, and the public sector.
If you are a techUK member and you have an interesting use-case for edge computing, you want to share best practice regarding edge adoption, and you want to help businesses successfully harness the opportunities of edge, we want to hear from you!
techUK is calling for 600-800 word submissions focused on how edge computing can accelerate innovation and boost productivity for both businesses and public sector organisations.
Your submission should include at least one specific use-case for edge computing.
Your blog could also include:
- Opportunities for leveraging edge-enabled data analytics and automation to boost productivity.
- Adoption and delivery of AI applications at the edge.
- Key enablers of edge computing like telecoms networks, 5G, IoT and Hybrid Cloud.
- Challenges that have held back edge adoption in recent years and ideas for mitigating them.
If you are interested in submitting, please contact chris.hazell@techuk.org
