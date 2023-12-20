techUK
techUK welcomes new measures to protect vulnerable during the digital landline switchover
The Department for Science, Innovation and Technology yesterday announced new measures agreed by the larger Communications Providers aimed at better protecting the vulnerableduring the UK’s landline phone network upgrade.
This digital landline switchover will see the aging traditional phone network - which is becoming increasingly expensive and difficult to maintain - replaced by digital technology. For the most part, the switchover should be simple - with nobody having to lose their landline service, phone numbers staying the same and most handsets already compatible and Communications Providers bound by the same regulatory obligations.
The change however means that equipment that previously relied on the landline for signalling or powering capabilities will need to be upgraded and the providers of those services will need to ensure that they remain compatible with the new technology.
Since the program was announced in 2017, Communication providers have been working with Ofcom, the government and charities to make the switch as easy as possible. techUK over the last few years has been committed to bringing together communication and digital infrastructure providers to raise awareness of the switchover and ensure that key stakeholders are aware of the roles they need to play in making for a smooth and minimally disruptive retirement of the analog telephone network (the PSTN). Local Authorities play a crucial role in sharing information on who in their communities may need additional support and we will continue to work with them.
The new Charter of Commitments sees signatories – including BT, Sky, TalkTalk, Vodafone and VMO2 – provide additional reassurance to telecare users that they wont be forcibly migrated unless the provider, customer or telecare company confirms that their service is compatible with the digital landline. Phone regulator Ofcom already requires that Communications Providers provide means that allow access to the Emergency Services for at least an hour in the event of a power outage and companies have agreed to go further than this minimum.
Protecting the vulnerable during the program is a common priority for industry, Government and Ofcom. Since the 2017 announcement the telecoms industry has been working to ensure that this objective is met and this Charter is a positive contribution to that goal. techUK welcomes both the Charter of Commitments and DSIT’s own commitment to work with DLUHC, DHSC and the telecare sector to ensure stronger protections for their vulnerable users.
Commenting on the Charter, Matthew Evans, Director of Markets at techUK said:
“Now more than ever is the time for all the industries affected by the Digital Landline Switchover to come together under the umbrella of the different responsible Government departments and work together to deliver a safe and successful transition to the digital landline and we look forward to playing our part to achieve this.”
