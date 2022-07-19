Welcome to techUK's campaign week on #DigitalPlace!

After discovering how place based working became the norm in 2020’s #PlaceLedInnovation week and then showcasing the best of local public service innovation in 2021’s Digital Place Week, #DigitalPlace Week is back for 2022!

This year we have curated five days of themed member content showcasing a broad range of their work across all things ‘place’.

Throughout this week, member contributions explore how new technologies and approaches, from shopping in the metaverse to Integrated Care Systems, are driving place-led innovations across the UK.

‘Place’ is an emerging concept involving the interaction between geography, groups of people and a problem that is meaningful to them.

You can keep up to date with the latest views on our twitter @techUK and share your thoughts and views on how new technologies and approaches are driving work across places by using the hashtag #DigitalPlace.

The techUK podcast: Innovation in place-based care

techUK · The techUK podcast: Innovation in place-based care

In this episode we explore the concept of ‘place’ in care, the principles behind it, the impact of Covid-19 on care delivery, prospects for innovation following the introduction of Integrated Care Systems, examples of industry best practice, and where listeners can go to learn more about ‘place’ and innovation in care.

We were joined by Helena Zaum (Social Care Lead at Microsoft and Chair of techUK’s Social Care Working Group), Scott Cain (Associate at the Connected Places Catapult) and Hannah Groombridge (Healthcare Engagement Manager at Person Centred Software).

This discussion forms part of techUK’s Digital Place Week 2022 activity and will feature on its soon-to-be-launched Social Care Innovation Hub.

