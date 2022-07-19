techUK
techUK’s Digital Place Week 2022
Welcome to techUK's campaign week on #DigitalPlace!
After discovering how place based working became the norm in 2020’s #PlaceLedInnovation week and then showcasing the best of local public service innovation in 2021’s Digital Place Week, #DigitalPlace Week is back for 2022!
This year we have curated five days of themed member content showcasing a broad range of their work across all things ‘place’.
Throughout this week, member contributions explore how new technologies and approaches, from shopping in the metaverse to Integrated Care Systems, are driving place-led innovations across the UK.
‘Place’ is an emerging concept involving the interaction between geography, groups of people and a problem that is meaningful to them.
The techUK podcast: Innovation in place-based care
techUK · The techUK podcast: Innovation in place-based care
In this episode we explore the concept of ‘place’ in care, the principles behind it, the impact of Covid-19 on care delivery, prospects for innovation following the introduction of Integrated Care Systems, examples of industry best practice, and where listeners can go to learn more about ‘place’ and innovation in care.
We were joined by Helena Zaum (Social Care Lead at Microsoft and Chair of techUK’s Social Care Working Group), Scott Cain (Associate at the Connected Places Catapult) and Hannah Groombridge (Healthcare Engagement Manager at Person Centred Software).
This discussion forms part of techUK’s Digital Place Week 2022 activity and will feature on its soon-to-be-launched Social Care Innovation Hub.
Join us for the launch of techUK's latest flagship report: What should Integrated Care Systems prioritise to make digital, data and technology work for them and their populations?
techUK's Local Public Services Programme provides the forum for local public services to engage with industry to better understand the innovations out there, horizon-scan how the technologies of today and tomorrow can re-imagine local public services and solve some of the most pressing challenges our communities and places face. It also helps connect suppliers with each other, identify new business partnerships to help grow an ever thriving local government ecosystem.
