The South West Culture Digest - Summer

We’re wrapping up the summer with the latest edition of our Culture Digest. For this seasons edition, we look at a superb array of cultural delights from the area, share sector opportunities, report on exciting projects and festivals from the last few months.

Get your cultural lowdown of what’s happening in the the South west… Join in!

Good News

Amazing Authors winner announced

At the start of Summer, it was announced that ten-year-old Phoebe from Devon has won the Blue Peter Amazing Authors writing competition, in partnership with The Reading Agency and BBC Arts.

Phoebe’s story will be made into a book and animated film, brought to life by the animation studio behind Wallace and Gromit, Aardman, a project made possible thanks to National Lottery Project grants funding.

New members to our Area Council

In July, we announced the eight new members joining our South West Area Council who will be playing a crucial role in influencing our decision making. They include; from local authority, Cllr Steve Pitt, Cllr Jemima Laing, Cllr Julie Jones-Evans and Cllr John Beesley, as well as creative practitioners Ajay Chhabra, Julie Caplin-Grey, Mark Wallace and Riley Mathers. Read the blog for more information >

From our National Portfolio organisations

Plymouth’s The Box became the UK partner for The National Gallery’s bicentenary commission with Tuner Prize-winning artist Jeremy Deller, for The Triumph of Art, to mark its 200th birthday celebration of festivals, gatherings and public art.

intoBodmin in Cornwall has secured the purchase of The Old Library, giving the building a new lease of life for the community. The plans are to re-open the doors in January, and will serve as a place to host community groups, café visitors and professionals using their co-working spaces.