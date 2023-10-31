This Girl Can launches winter safety campaign

Let’s Lift the Curfew highlights the concerns women feel when getting active outdoors after dark and follows a parliamentary roundtable to address the issue.

Our award-winning This Girl Can campaign took to the streets of central London last night to launch a new initiative aimed at raising awareness of the safety concerns that prevent women from being active outdoors during winter.

#LetsLiftTheCurfew got underway with a 5k run around Westminster as women from running clubs across the capital, including London City Runners, Black Girls Do Run and This Girl Runs, were accompanied by a mobile digital screen displaying quotes from women on how they feel about getting active outdoors as the clocks go back.

Launched in response to research which found that almost half (48%) of women prefer not to be active outside after dark and six in 10 (60%) women worry about the risk of sexual harassment or intimidation, the initiative aims to address these concerns by calling for a safer and more inclusive experience for all women when getting active outdoors after dark.

Click here for the full press release