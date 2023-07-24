Sport England
|Printable version
This Girl Can's Studio You launches partnership with Bodyform
'No blood should hold us back' campaign has debuted with a television ad that will be followed by period education resources for PE teachers.
This Girl Can’s online platform to help teenage girls enjoy PE lessons, Studio You, has launched a new partnership with period care brand Bodyform.
The partnership has been launched with a new television ad and will be followed, when schools return in September, with a suite of period education resources on a new Bodyform hub on the Studio You website.
These resources have been designed by period experts and are aimed at helping teachers feel more confident in making their lessons comfortable for every student, whether they’re on their period or not.
And for our head of campaign activation Claire Edwards, the partnership marks another step forward in This Girl Can’s quest to help women and girls get active in ways that work for them.
“Our mission is to get more girls moving by removing as many barriers to exercise as we can,” she said.
“Too often we hear how periods hold girls back from taking part in physical activity but this shouldn’t be the case.
“We just need to give them the right education, encouragement, and coping strategies.
“Our partnership with Bodyform aims to help more girls gain access to honest and open information around periods, so they better understand their bodies, free from period stigma and feel empowered to keep moving.”
Using the tag line ‘no blood should hold us back’ the resources will be free to use across England and are designed to help change the statistic of seven in 10 young girls saying they avoid being active when on their period*.
Click here for the full press release
Original article link: https://www.sportengland.org/news-and-inspiration/girl-cans-studio-you-launches-partnership-bodyform
Latest News from
Sport England
Commonwealth Games aquatics centre opens to public21/07/2023 16:05:00
The centre was the only brand-new facility for Birmingham 2022 and was designed with community use at its heart once the Games had finished
Two-year update on race in sport review21/07/2023 11:05:00
The Tackling Racism and Racial Inequality in Sport (TRARIIS) review was published in 2021, us and the other UK sports councils have published six-monthly update since then, below is the joint update at two years since publication
This Girl Can partners with Tesco on activewear range11/07/2023 13:05:00
The line will be available in a full range of sizes, in 264 Tesco locations across the country and with items for both women and girls.
Swimming Pool Support Fund open for applications30/06/2023 13:05:00
The £20 million revenue fund closes on August 11, with a £40m pot for capital investment set to be made available in September, to help make facilities more energy efficient.
Statement on Independent Commission for Equity in Cricket report27/06/2023 13:05:00
The Independent Commission for Equity in Cricket (ICEC) today published its findings following its call for evidence to evaluate the state of equity in cricket and establish the realities of people’s experiences within the sport.
Uniting the Movement impact report published14/06/2023 16:10:00
The update explains what we've achieved over the last year and highlights the impact of working with our partners in the physical activity sector
Further long-term partnerships confirmed26/05/2023 09:25:00
The national governing bodies could receive a total of £21 million between them over the next five years, to help us deliver on the commitments made in our Uniting the Movement strategy.
'Child-first' coaching campaign launched23/05/2023 13:05:00
Play Their Way has been developed with insight gathered from current grassroots coaches, as well as via focus groups and workshops with children and young people.