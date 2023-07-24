This Girl Can's Studio You launches partnership with Bodyform

'No blood should hold us back' campaign has debuted with a television ad that will be followed by period education resources for PE teachers.

This Girl Can’s online platform to help teenage girls enjoy PE lessons, Studio You, has launched a new partnership with period care brand Bodyform.

The partnership has been launched with a new television ad and will be followed, when schools return in September, with a suite of period education resources on a new Bodyform hub on the Studio You website.

These resources have been designed by period experts and are aimed at helping teachers feel more confident in making their lessons comfortable for every student, whether they’re on their period or not.

And for our head of campaign activation Claire Edwards, the partnership marks another step forward in This Girl Can’s quest to help women and girls get active in ways that work for them.

“Our mission is to get more girls moving by removing as many barriers to exercise as we can,” she said.

“Too often we hear how periods hold girls back from taking part in physical activity but this shouldn’t be the case.

“We just need to give them the right education, encouragement, and coping strategies.

“Our partnership with Bodyform aims to help more girls gain access to honest and open information around periods, so they better understand their bodies, free from period stigma and feel empowered to keep moving.”

Using the tag line ‘no blood should hold us back’ the resources will be free to use across England and are designed to help change the statistic of seven in 10 young girls saying they avoid being active when on their period*.

