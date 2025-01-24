Science and Technology Facilities Council
|Printable version
UK and Sweden partner for neutron science
STFC’s ISIS Neutron and Muon Source (ISIS) and Swedish Research Council Vetenskapsrådet (VR) signed an agreement this week to extend their partnership.
Dr Roger Eccleston, STFC Executive Director Large Scale Facilities, and Katarina Bjelke, Director General of the Swedish Research Council, sign the ISIS-VR partnership agreement. Credit: STFC
The agreement will enable ongoing collaboration between UK and Swedish researchers using neutron methods for materials studies.
The new agreement builds on the long-term VR-ISIS partnership, one of ISIS’s longest-standing international relationships.
100 researchers, 20 institutions
During the past eight years, over 100 Swedish researchers from 20 institutions have used ISIS for materials investigations across a broad range of areas.
Their studies span from cancer-causing proteins, antimicrobial resistance and understanding cell death in our bodies, to polymer composites, the carbon cycle in soil and welding methods for advanced engineering alloys.
Five-year agreement
The five-year agreement, signed in London on 21 January, will see Swedish scientists using ISIS for:
- collaboration with UK researchers
- joint projects between the UK and Sweden for neutron instrumentation development
- shared PhD students
- other activities aimed at supporting the UK and Swedish research communities
Roger Eccleston, Science and Technology Facilities Council (STFC) Executive Director Large Scale Facilities, signed the agreement on behalf of STFC. He yesterday commented:
“We are very proud of our partnership with Sweden, and excited to be taking it into a further phase through this new agreement.
“Swedish researchers gain access to the advanced facilities provided by ISIS, and the UK benefits from Swedish scientific and technological expertise.”
Scientific and technical expertise
Katarina Bjelke, Director General of the Swedish Research Council, yesterday explained:
“The European Spallation Source, a next-generation neutron facility currently being constructed in Sweden, will soon be ready for first science.
“Our ongoing partnership with ISIS will enable Swedish and UK scientists to take full advantage of both ISIS and this new facility once it is also operational, through our continued development of scientific and technical expertise in the use of neutron scattering for advanced materials studies.”
Original article link: https://www.ukri.org/news/uk-and-sweden-partner-for-neutron-science/
Latest News from
Science and Technology Facilities Council
40 years of scientific triumph from net zero to cancer research17/12/2024 11:25:00
Yesterday marked the 40th anniversary of the first neutrons produced at the ISIS Neutron and Muon Source (ISIS).
STFC lands prestigious space award10/12/2024 13:05:00
The Science and Technology Facilities Council (STFC) win the 2024 industry-team project award at the recent Sir Arthur Clarke Awards.
SKAO Africa programme to broaden human capital development efforts02/12/2024 13:05:00
The SKAO has signed a memorandum of understanding with STFC with the goal of establishing an SKAO Africa programme in the next 12 months.
Health tech firms set for innovation support26/11/2024 12:05:00
The Liverpool City Region Innovation Zone Programme launches a new business support centre to commercialise businesses in health and life science research.
NASA selects proposal involving UK scientists for further study29/10/2024 16:10:00
A study involving RAL Space scientists has been selected by NASA as one of two proposals they are considering for a $1 billion astrophysics mission.
New national quantum laboratory to open up access to quantum computing, unleashing a revolution in AI, energy, healthcare and more29/10/2024 12:12:00
Newly opened National Quantum Computing Centre will be home to new quantum computers, designed to push the boundaries of what is possible with the technology.
New collaboration explores development of digital skills network17/10/2024 15:05:00
Hartree Centre and Coventry University aim to address regional and national skills gaps across the UK.
Quantum research unlocks PET scan potential in disease detection14/10/2024 13:05:00
New research in quantum entanglement could vastly improve disease detection, such as for cancer and Alzheimer’s disease.