UK and Sweden partner for neutron science

STFC’s ISIS Neutron and Muon Source (ISIS) and Swedish Research Council Vetenskapsrådet (VR) signed an agreement this week to extend their partnership.

Dr Roger Eccleston, STFC Executive Director Large Scale Facilities, and Katarina Bjelke, Director General of the Swedish Research Council, sign the ISIS-VR partnership agreement. Credit: STFC

The agreement will enable ongoing collaboration between UK and Swedish researchers using neutron methods for materials studies.

The new agreement builds on the long-term VR-ISIS partnership, one of ISIS’s longest-standing international relationships.

100 researchers, 20 institutions

During the past eight years, over 100 Swedish researchers from 20 institutions have used ISIS for materials investigations across a broad range of areas.

Their studies span from cancer-causing proteins, antimicrobial resistance and understanding cell death in our bodies, to polymer composites, the carbon cycle in soil and welding methods for advanced engineering alloys.

Five-year agreement

The five-year agreement, signed in London on 21 January, will see Swedish scientists using ISIS for:

collaboration with UK researchers

joint projects between the UK and Sweden for neutron instrumentation development

shared PhD students

other activities aimed at supporting the UK and Swedish research communities

Roger Eccleston, Science and Technology Facilities Council (STFC) Executive Director Large Scale Facilities, signed the agreement on behalf of STFC. He yesterday commented:

“We are very proud of our partnership with Sweden, and excited to be taking it into a further phase through this new agreement. “Swedish researchers gain access to the advanced facilities provided by ISIS, and the UK benefits from Swedish scientific and technological expertise.”

Scientific and technical expertise

Katarina Bjelke, Director General of the Swedish Research Council, yesterday explained: