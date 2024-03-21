Unleashing Innovation 2024: Call for contributions!

The technology and innovation programme is excited to host its Innovation Campaign Week, as part of the Unleashing Innovation campaign, between the 13-17 May 2024.

During this week, we will explore the emerging and transformative technologies at the heart of UK research and innovation.

In a year where technological breakthroughs have brought generative AI, Quantum, web 3.0 and automation technologies to the apex of public imagination and brought UK science, technology and innovation to the forefront of UK policy, it has never been more important to focus on the opportunities of adopting and applying innovation to help people, society, the economy and the planet.

As such, this week will investigate how to leverage the UK's strengths across emerging technologies to push forward the application and commercialisation, highlighting best practice on industry and government collaboration that is enabling success.

As the trade association for UK technology, techUK is well positioned to explore how key emerging technologies can help deliver strategic advantage to the UK, while advocating for their sustainable, equitable and ethical application. This week will take place 13-17th May.

Please note all insights submitted for the themes below should emphasise their role in making the UK a world pioneer in technology and innovation

The technologies we will be featuring this week are:

Monday: Quantum Commercialisation: How do we action the UK Quantum Strategy to develop a world-pioneering quantum economy?

Tuesday: Gaming and Immersive technologies: How to turn current leadership into future success.

Wednesday: Applied AI and compute: How do we get next-generation and innovative application right for people and for businesses?

Thursday:Semiconductors: How do we build an internationally competitive semiconductor industry in the UK?

Friday: Robotics and Automation: Increasing adoption for the UK robotics and automation sector.

All insights need to be submitted by the 26th April, please see below for more information on this.

Innovation Summit

All these technologies (and more) will also be debated and explored at our Innovation Summit on the 19 June. This May campaign week will directly feed into the themes discussed at the Summit.

Tech and Innovation summit 2024

techUK’s flagship Innovation Summit returns on Wednesday 19 June to traverse the extraordinary and ground-breaking discoveries made possible by the application of emerging and transformative technologies. Secure your ticket now.

Call to action

We are looking for insights, thought leadership pieces and case studies from members to help explore the above themes! All techUK members and stakeholders can submit one piece. Due to high demand, we cannot guarantee more than one insight per member. We welcome a variety of formats so that you can decide what would best fit your company. The contribution guidelines are as follows:

Blogs

These will be published on our website as an insight page.

Between 600 – 1,000 words long.

Can include images, infographics and videos/vlogs (see below guidelines about submitting vlogs).

Add links throughout your text.

Please download our blog submission form here (instructions here), fill it in and submit alongside your content.

Vlogs

These will be published on our website as an insight page.

Between 3 to 6 minutes.

YouTube link or MP4 file.

Title for the video and any intro text.

Examples: #1

Email us your video through https://wetransfer.com/. Instructions here.

*For all submitted content, we require a headshot of each author, a brief biography, and the logo(s) of your organisation/company, so please ensure this is sent alongside all material.

Please send your submission through to Laura Foster (for Quantum, AI and compute, and semiconductors) and Rory Daniels (for Robotics and Automation, and Gaming technologies and immersive tech ) by 26th April. Content that is submitted after the deadline may not be promoted via techUK's social channels - this is crucial to increase visibility.

Part of techUK’s innovation campaign - Unleashing Innovation

The UK is home to emerging technologies that have the power to revolutionise entire industries.

From quantum to semiconductors; from gaming to the New Space Economy, they all have the unique opportunity to help prepare for what comes next.

However, we need to have the right mechanisms in place to enable these tech businesses to flourish. This is where techUK comes in.

techUK is central to shaping UK emerging technology policy. Together with our members we can build the right environment for innovative ideas to grow into new businesses.

We are helping industries leverage emerging technologies to address productivity, sustainability and skills-based challenges. We are dedicated to ensuring the UK is a place where tech business can thrive, preparing for the challenges of today and tomorrow.

techUK – Unleashing UK Tech and Innovation

The UK is home to emerging technologies that have the power to revolutionise entire industries. From quantum to semiconductors; from gaming to the New Space Economy, they all have the unique opportunity to help prepare for what comes next.

techUK members lead the development of these technologies. Together we are working with Government and other stakeholders to address tech innovation priorities and build an innovation ecosystem that will benefit people, society, economy and the planet - and unleash the UK as a global leader in tech and innovation.

For more information, or to get in touch, please visit our Innovation Hub and click ‘contact us’.

Innovation Hub - related resources