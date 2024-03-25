Association for Project Management
|Printable version
Update on Level 4 Associate Project Manager standard
The Institute for Apprenticeships and Technical Education (IfATE) has made the decision that from April 2024 candidates on the current Level 4 Associate Project Manager standard will not be required to sit the Association for Project Management (APM) Project Management Qualification to complete their end-point assessment.
This decision, which does not carry the support of APM, will also be reflected in the next edition of the standard being published in April 2024 for new apprentices. This forms part of a wider move by IfATE to extract professional qualifications from apprenticeships.
It is important to note that while it is no longer a requirement, where funding has already been made available, those currently on course still have the right to sit the qualification if they wish to.
APM feels short notice has been given by IfATE of their decision and recognises that this may raise concerns for all involved, especially those already on programme. As the profession’s chartered organisation, APM remains committed to support project professionals where possible in response to it.
APM genuinely believes that gaining the APM Project Management Qualification improves individuals’ abilities and career opportunities. With 95% of those who completed our candidate survey stated their APM qualification will add value to their career, it is now our priority to support all those on course in completing their apprenticeship with a professional qualification, as expected when they started.
Apprenticeships provide an important and accessible pipeline into the project profession by allowing individuals to simultaneously work, study, and earn. The APM Project Management Qualification remains an important part of this development route for those who achieve it and their employers.
Gaining independent professional qualifications from a chartered body as part of an apprenticeship can open future doors in new sectors and internationally thanks to their broad recognition, a feature not inherently provided by apprenticeships alone.
APM advocates considering the value of this structured and recognised learning to all employers and apprentices and where funding has been made available to do so, APM is encouraging all Accredited Training Providers to ensure candidates on-course continue to have the opportunity to sit their APM Project Management Qualification assessment.
Those who are eligible may wish to explore the new APM Project Management Qualification with examinations available from September 2024. The new edition welcomes the latest assessment format and a wide range of developments based on feedback from across the profession, including from apprentices, to improve accessibility and candidate experience.
All candidates on programme will continue to have access to APM Student membership for free to support their studies and next career steps. If you have apprentices in your team, organisation or training programme, or are yourself an apprentice, more can be found about the benefits of membership and how to join here.
APM is now exploring what additional support it can provide to current and future candidates. Any further information from IfATE will be passed on. Thank you for your understanding.
Original article link: https://www.apm.org.uk/news/update-on-level-4-associate-project-manager-standard/
- RESOURCES
- MEMBERSHIP
- CHARTERED STANDARD
- QUALIFICATIONS AND TRAINING
- JOBS AND CAREERS
- NEWS AND OPINION
- COMMUNITY
- EVENTS
- BOOKS
Latest News from
Association for Project Management
The four elements of project management22/03/2024 13:20:00
According to the APM research there are four essential elements that a project manager must adopt in order to be a successful professional.
Women’s History Month: ‘Let’s tackle unconscious bias in the project profession’19/03/2024 13:20:00
March is Women’s History Month; an opportunity to talk about women’s contribution to history but also to reflect on issues relevant to women in the present.
New research shows how the UK construction sector can tackle discrimination against women15/03/2024 11:10:00
Experts are calling for a broader conversation on gender equality within the UK construction industry, after new research found women in the sector are still experiencing gender bias, sexism, and discrimination.
APM Channel Islands Celebrates Successful Jersey community gathering13/03/2024 16:20:00
The Association for Project Management (APM) Channel Islands Branch is thrilled to report the success of its inaugural Jersey community gathering since becoming a full APM Branch, held on 8 February 2024, at Prosperity 24.7, Millais House Castle Quay.
Government can meet 2050 net zero target but more skills investment is needed say project managers in APM survey08/03/2024 13:20:00
Nine in 10 project managers are confident the UK government will meet its 2050 net zero target, according to a new survey by the Association for Project Management (APM).
Government can meet 2050 net zero target but more skills investment is needed say project managers in APM survey08/03/2024 09:25:00
Nine in 10 project managers are confident the UK government will meet its 2050 net zero target, according to a new survey by the Association for Project Management (APM).
APM attends the BBC’s Project and Change Management Conference07/03/2024 13:20:00
Association for Project Management (APM) contributed to events that are inspiring project professionals at one of the world’s biggest and most venerable media organisations, the BBC.
Discussing the new Competence Framework for project managers in the built environment webinar01/03/2024 13:20:00
A new competence framework that applies to the management of projects in the built environment has been launched, following changes in the recently introduced Building Safety Act.