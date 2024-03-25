Update on Level 4 Associate Project Manager standard

The Institute for Apprenticeships and Technical Education (IfATE) has made the decision that from April 2024 candidates on the current Level 4 Associate Project Manager standard will not be required to sit the Association for Project Management (APM) Project Management Qualification to complete their end-point assessment.

This decision, which does not carry the support of APM, will also be reflected in the next edition of the standard being published in April 2024 for new apprentices. This forms part of a wider move by IfATE to extract professional qualifications from apprenticeships.

It is important to note that while it is no longer a requirement, where funding has already been made available, those currently on course still have the right to sit the qualification if they wish to.

APM feels short notice has been given by IfATE of their decision and recognises that this may raise concerns for all involved, especially those already on programme. As the profession’s chartered organisation, APM remains committed to support project professionals where possible in response to it.

APM genuinely believes that gaining the APM Project Management Qualification improves individuals’ abilities and career opportunities. With 95% of those who completed our candidate survey stated their APM qualification will add value to their career, it is now our priority to support all those on course in completing their apprenticeship with a professional qualification, as expected when they started.

Apprenticeships provide an important and accessible pipeline into the project profession by allowing individuals to simultaneously work, study, and earn. The APM Project Management Qualification remains an important part of this development route for those who achieve it and their employers.

Gaining independent professional qualifications from a chartered body as part of an apprenticeship can open future doors in new sectors and internationally thanks to their broad recognition, a feature not inherently provided by apprenticeships alone.

APM advocates considering the value of this structured and recognised learning to all employers and apprentices and where funding has been made available to do so, APM is encouraging all Accredited Training Providers to ensure candidates on-course continue to have the opportunity to sit their APM Project Management Qualification assessment.

Those who are eligible may wish to explore the new APM Project Management Qualification with examinations available from September 2024. The new edition welcomes the latest assessment format and a wide range of developments based on feedback from across the profession, including from apprentices, to improve accessibility and candidate experience.

All candidates on programme will continue to have access to APM Student membership for free to support their studies and next career steps. If you have apprentices in your team, organisation or training programme, or are yourself an apprentice, more can be found about the benefits of membership and how to join here.

APM is now exploring what additional support it can provide to current and future candidates. Any further information from IfATE will be passed on. Thank you for your understanding.