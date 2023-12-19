Defence Science and Technology Laboratory
|Printable version
Virtual testing conducted alongside live activity at AWE
- Also published by:
- Ministry of Defence
Dstl's simulation capability, the Virtual Proving Ground, enabled users to test emerging technologies during a recent Army Warfighting Experiment.
The Virtual Proving Ground (VPG) uses synthetic environments to conduct human-in-the-loop experimentation. A team from the Defence Science and Technology Laboratory (Dstl) and industry partners used the VPG alongside Army Warfighting Experiment’s (AWE) live activity, providing evidence beyond the scope of the live experimentation.
The Army’s Virtual Proving Ground
The experiment ran over 2 weeks at Copehill Down with 2nd Battalion, The Royal Yorkshire Regiment from Experimentation and Trials Group (ETG). It also included embedded support from international partner nations.
It enabled users to get hands on experience with emerging capabilities exploring their employability, effect on cognitive load and early development of tactics, techniques, and procedures (TTPs). It generated evidence which could make the Army more:
- lethal
- agile
- resilient
- persistent
The evidence collected will shape the direction of future equipment programmes and is part of Dstl’s strategy to enabling operational advantage at pace.
AWE technologies were represented across 3 capability areas:
- optionally crewed vehicle (OCV) with a mounted 30mm cannon
- intelligence, surveillance, target acquisition, reconnaissance (ISTAR) uncrewed aerial systems (UAS)
- beyond visual line of sight (BVLOS) loitering munition (LM)
Find out more about Dstl’s work and how our expertise and cutting edge science and technology benefits the nation and our allies.
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/virtual-testing-conducted-alongside-live-activity-at-awe
Latest News from
Defence Science and Technology Laboratory
Dstl AI success with AUKUS18/12/2023 13:10:00
Experts from the Defence Science and Technology Laboratory (Dstl) have achieved a significant milestone within Pillar II of the AUKUS partnership.
Project Zeus: future of test and evaluation of autonomous systems05/12/2023 12:10:00
Industry and MOD recently teamed up to develop a future capability operating concept for the test and evaluation of autonomous military systems.
Landmark sci-tech deal with the Republic of Korea to boost cooperation in critical technologies such as AI and semiconductors22/11/2023 09:10:00
Landmark commitments on AI, semiconductors, space and more form a key part of new UK-Republic of Korea Accord.
Dstl and Google Cloud Hackathon: new era of defence AI innovation20/11/2023 13:10:00
Google Cloud and the Defence Science and Technology Laboratory (Dstl) team up to deliver a first-of-its-kind hackathon.
Virtual 'hangar' to serve as shared repository for aviation concepts17/11/2023 14:20:00
The 'hangar', or the Aviation Concepts Environment (ACE), will open up to Dstl, Front Line Commands and invited industry partners.
Sharaz: doing high-profile maths14/11/2023 15:10:00
Sharaz is one of our graduates in Cyber and Information Systems (CIS) who joined with a Masters in Mathematics.
New capability agreement with Microsoft09/11/2023 14:20:00
The Defence Science and Technology Laboratory's (Dstl) agreement with Microsoft aims to deliver safe and responsible use of artificial intelligence (AI).
Beach landing trials help develop future AI capabilities31/10/2023 13:17:00
One of the largest maritime artificial intelligence data capture trials has taken place in Hampshire, enabling the development of new AI products for Defence.
Nuclear Quadrupole Resonance and Electron Spin Resonance for Explosives and Drugs Detection30/10/2023 10:15:00
The Defence and Security Accelerator is seeking technological solutions to detect Nuclear Quadrupole Resonance Signals with atomic magnetometers and modelling/studies on radiation induced Electron Spin Resonance measurements