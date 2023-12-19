Virtual testing conducted alongside live activity at AWE

Dstl's simulation capability, the Virtual Proving Ground, enabled users to test emerging technologies during a recent Army Warfighting Experiment.

The Virtual Proving Ground (VPG) uses synthetic environments to conduct human-in-the-loop experimentation. A team from the Defence Science and Technology Laboratory (Dstl) and industry partners used the VPG alongside Army Warfighting Experiment’s (AWE) live activity, providing evidence beyond the scope of the live experimentation.

The Army’s Virtual Proving Ground

The experiment ran over 2 weeks at Copehill Down with 2nd Battalion, The Royal Yorkshire Regiment from Experimentation and Trials Group (ETG). It also included embedded support from international partner nations.

It enabled users to get hands on experience with emerging capabilities exploring their employability, effect on cognitive load and early development of tactics, techniques, and procedures (TTPs). It generated evidence which could make the Army more:

lethal

agile

resilient

persistent

The evidence collected will shape the direction of future equipment programmes and is part of Dstl’s strategy to enabling operational advantage at pace.

AWE technologies were represented across 3 capability areas:

optionally crewed vehicle (OCV) with a mounted 30mm cannon

intelligence, surveillance, target acquisition, reconnaissance (ISTAR) uncrewed aerial systems (UAS)

beyond visual line of sight (BVLOS) loitering munition (LM)

