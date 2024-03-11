VOA launches 2024 surveyor returner programme

The programme is open to qualified chartered surveyors who have had a break from the profession.

The Valuation Office Agency (VOA) has launched a ‘return to work’ programme for chartered surveyors.

The 6-month programme is aimed at those who have spent time away from the profession, either on a career break or working in another field.

About the programme

The programme focuses on rebuilding the confidence, skills and knowledge needed to succeed in surveying.

After completing a comprehensive induction, returners will shadow an experienced surveyor before gradually taking on their own caseloads.

Training and development are key features of the programme. Returners will have the opportunity to attend group coaching sessions on a range of topics, such as IT skills and building resilience.

To ensure returners leave the programme with the skills they need to progress, they will also receive interview support and coaching.

Clare Johnson, Deputy Head of Profession at the VOA recently said:

“I am really excited about the launch of our surveyor returner programme. “It offers the perfect balance between on-the-job learning and personal development. “Our aim is that by the end of the 6-month contract period, returners will feel empowered to apply for one of our permanent Chartered Surveyor positions.”

Find out more

For more information on eligibility and how to apply, visit GOV.UK.