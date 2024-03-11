Valuation Office Agency
|Printable version
VOA launches 2024 surveyor returner programme
The programme is open to qualified chartered surveyors who have had a break from the profession.
The Valuation Office Agency (VOA) has launched a ‘return to work’ programme for chartered surveyors.
The 6-month programme is aimed at those who have spent time away from the profession, either on a career break or working in another field.
About the programme
The programme focuses on rebuilding the confidence, skills and knowledge needed to succeed in surveying.
After completing a comprehensive induction, returners will shadow an experienced surveyor before gradually taking on their own caseloads.
Training and development are key features of the programme. Returners will have the opportunity to attend group coaching sessions on a range of topics, such as IT skills and building resilience.
To ensure returners leave the programme with the skills they need to progress, they will also receive interview support and coaching.
Clare Johnson, Deputy Head of Profession at the VOA recently said:
“I am really excited about the launch of our surveyor returner programme.
“It offers the perfect balance between on-the-job learning and personal development.
“Our aim is that by the end of the 6-month contract period, returners will feel empowered to apply for one of our permanent Chartered Surveyor positions.”
Find out more
For more information on eligibility and how to apply, visit GOV.UK.
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/voa-launches-2024-surveyor-returner-programme
Latest News from
Valuation Office Agency
Providing trade information for self-catering holiday lets13/02/2024 13:05:00
The VOA is asking some owners of self-catering holiday lets for further information about their property.
VOA launches new standards for agents30/01/2024 12:05:00
The VOA has a new set of standards that apply to all agents.
Council Tax reform in Wales15/11/2023 09:05:00
We’re asking for information about working farms and mobile homes.
Non-domestic rating: challenges and changes dummy statistical release03/08/2023 11:05:00
The Valuation Office Agency (VOA) has changed the way it presents statistics for the 2023 non-domestic rating lists.
Aim for 30% of the Welsh workforce to work remotely14/09/2020 13:10:00
The Welsh Government has stated its long-term ambition to see around 30% of Welsh workers working from home or near from home, including after the threat of Covid-19 lessens.
Avoid and report internet scams and phishing23/12/2016 16:10:00
Find out how to avoid scam emails and how to report fraudsters claiming to be from the VOA.
Planning blight and your Council Tax10/05/2016 16:20:00
Although property values can be affected by the expectation of changes in an area, a Council Tax band alteration cannot be considered until actual changes to the locality occur.