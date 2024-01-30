VOA launches new standards for agents

The VOA has a new set of standards that apply to all agents.

The Valuation Office Agency (VOA) has published a new set of agent standards.

These standards encourage good practice from agents when representing customers on business rates and Council Tax.

The standards set out how agents must act in:

their behaviour

their professional practice

They also set out the level of service agents should provide to their customers, such as providing clear communications and responding in a timely manner.

All agents should maintain high standards that promote compliance.

Alan Colston, Chief Valuer at the VOA, said:

“Agents are a key part of the property taxation system. The vast majority are reputable and provide a good service. “Our new standards make our expectations of all agents clear and support us in continuing to act against the minority who display poor behaviours or practices.”

We consulted agents and professional bodies when writing the new standards.

Our new agent standards:

do not exceed the codes of conduct of the relevant professional bodies

set clear expectations of those agents who are not members of a professional body

Read the full VOA agent standards.

You do not need to appoint an agent to manage your business rates. You can check your property’s rateable value and report any changes yourself. If you want to appoint an agent, you should follow VOA guidance on choosing an agent.

Enforcing the standards

The new standards allow us to take action against those agents who are acting in bad faith.

Our focus is on identifying the small minority of agents who engage in poor or non-compliant behaviour and practices.

We will seek to work with the agent to resolve any difficulties or issues first.

The role of professional bodies

The VOA standards do not place an extra burden on those agents who are members of a professional body.

We support the professional standards jointly published by three professional bodies:

Institute of Revenues, Rating and Valuation (IRRV)

Rating Surveyors’ Association (RSA)

Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors (RICS)

Gary L Watson, Chief Executive of the IRRV, said:

“The IRRV has been pleased to work with the VOA and other professional bodies to ensure the VOA standards reflect best practice and protect ratepayers and professionals alike. We want the sector to offer high standards of service that promote trust, integrity, professional competence and respect, and will continue to work with the VOA on this.”

Simon Griffin, President of the RSA, said:

“We are pleased to support the newly published VOA agent standards which our members already adopt and adhere to. We hope this further protects ratepayers from rogue agents who are not members of professional bodies.”

Charles Golding, RICS Valuation and Investment Senior Specialist, said:

“RICS welcomes initiatives that seek to improve professionalism in the provision of services to ratepayers and that complement the joint Rating Consultancy Code of Practice. We continue to recommend that business rates advice is sought from members of a professional body and that ratepayers check the credentials of appointed agents.”

If you have a bad experience with an agent

If the agent was not a member of a professional body, you can contact the trading standards team at your local council or your local Citizens Advice.

If the agent was a member of a professional body – like the IRRV, RSA or RICS – you should contact that body to make a complaint.

If you believe an agent has knowingly, carelessly or recklessly provided us with false information you can tell us.

What agents can expect from the VOA

Our Customer Charter sets out the behaviours and values that agents and customers can expect when interacting with the VOA.