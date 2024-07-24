Welsh Government
|Printable version
Wales’ best educators revealed at national awards
Education professionals win at the Professional Teaching Awards Cymru 2024.
Some of the most inspiring educators in Wales have been announced as winners of the sixth Professional Teaching Awards Cymru.
The Cabinet Secretary for Education, Lynne Neagle MS, revealed the winners of the ten categories at a special ceremony held at Soughton Hall in Mold on Sunday, July 14, from twenty-seven education professionals who made it to the finals.
For the first time, the teaching awards were open to colleges as well as schools.
Two new awards were also introduced to the well-loved celebrations: ‘Lecturer of the Year’ and ‘Learners’ Engagement in School/College’.
The award for ‘Learners’ Engagement in School/College’ has been won for the first time by 'The Inspire to Achieve Team' from The College Merthyr Tydfil.
The new category was created to award a school or college that has demonstrated an excellent approach to help improve learner engagement and attendance.
The team at The College were recognised for their impressive 94% learner completion rate, ensuring the success of those who might otherwise disengage from learning all together.
One learner told judges: “I don’t think I would be here without The Inspire to Achieve Team.”
It was Dr Gareth Evans, from Ysgol y Creuddyn in Llandudno, who took home the ‘Teacher of the Year in a Secondary School’ award.
Described as a pioneer in his profession, Dr Gareth Evans is an outstanding maths teacher, passionate about his subject.
He is a real role model for the profession, and this was clearly shown in the obvious admiration and love he creates and inspires in all who work with and are taught by him. His colleagues said: “He is passionate about ensuring the best for his pupils.”
The Cabinet Secretary for Education, Lynne Neagle MS, said:
The calibre of nominations continues to be exceptional and demonstrates the abundance of innovation and talent we have here in Wales.
We asked parents and carers, learners, teachers, lecturers, colleagues and the general public across Wales to nominate inspiring education professionals and this year we received more nominations than ever.
Our judges have been truly inspired by their visits to schools and colleges across all four corners of Wales throughout this process.
From primary and forest schools, to secondary schools and colleges, education practitioners at all stages of learners’ lives have a huge impact on their development, wellbeing and engagement with education.
Congratulations to all the finalists and especially to the winners on your achievements and dedication to nurturing the next generation of Welsh citizens.
The Professional Teaching Awards Cymru 2024 winners
Teacher of the Year in a Primary School
Rhian Thomas, Catwg Primary School, Neath
Inspirational use of the Welsh Language
Alex Davies, Black Lane Primary School, Wrexham
Outstanding New Teacher
Hannah Jones, Ysgol Tŷ Ffynnon, Shotton
Learning Support Assistant
Jo Wyatt, Ysgol Bryn Gwalia, Mold
Lecturer of the Year (new category)
Katie Davies, Bridgend College, Bridgend
Teacher of the Year in a Secondary School
Dr Gareth Evans, Ysgol y Creuddyn, Llandudno
The Betty Campbell (MBE) award for promoting the contributions and perspectives of Black, Asian and minority ethnic communities
Amy Grimward, Ysgol Aberconwy, Conwy
Headteacher/Principal of the Year
Richard Owen, Idris Davies School, Tredegar
Learners’ Engagement in School/College (new category)
The Inspire to Achieve Team, The College Merthyr Tydfil
Learners’ Award for Best Teacher/Lecturer
Rhian Evans, Gower College, Swansea
Further information
To view the full list of finalists and winners, visit: Professional Teaching Awards Cymru
Join in the conversation with #TeachingAwardsCymru2024 and follow @WG_Education
Original article link: https://www.gov.wales/wales-best-educators-revealed-national-awards
Latest News from
Welsh Government
Sustainable Farming Scheme progress made at Royal Welsh Show24/07/2024 12:05:00
Management of Sites of Special Scientific Interest will be included in the Universal Baseline Payment for the Sustainable Farming Scheme, Cabinet Secretary Huw Irranca-Davies has confirmed yesterday.
Welsh food and drink industry grows by 10%23/07/2024 11:05:00
Statistics published yesterday show the food and drink industry in Wales grew by 10% last year.
“I left with a voice”: young people celebrate success as employment programme offers them more than a job23/07/2024 09:05:00
Better job prospects, more life satisfaction and help to access mental health support are just some of the benefits young learners have experienced since joining Jobs Growth Wales+ (JGW+).
Cabinet Secretary to host Wales’ fifth River Summit at the Royal Welsh Show22/07/2024 16:05:00
“Together, we can build a sustainable future for Wales, where our rivers continue to nourish and inspire us all.”
Minister celebrates and reassures agriculture sector as Royal Welsh Show gets underway22/07/2024 14:05:00
As the Royal Welsh Show returns for its 120th edition, Cabinet Secretary for Climate Change and Rural Affairs, Huw Irranca-Davies, has outlined his vision for creating a sustainable and resilient farming sector, and reassured farmers and landowners about availability of future support.
Parents urged to sign up for childcare offer before autumn term22/07/2024 11:05:00
A small business owner has urged parents to sign up for the Welsh Government’s Childcare Offer before the autumn term starts.
‘Croeso’ i bawb! A warm Welsh ‘Welcome!’22/07/2024 09:25:00
‘Croeso!’ will be the theme of the year for 2025, Visit Wales has revealed.
Ken Skates welcomes UK Government rail commitment19/07/2024 16:05:00
The Cabinet Secretary for North Wales and Transport, Ken Skates has welcomed plans by the UK Government to begin the process of bringing rail services into public ownership across Great Britain.
Whitmore High School pupils stay safe online this summer19/07/2024 13:15:00
On a visit to an online safety lesson at Whitmore High School in Barry, the Cabinet Secretary for Education, Lynne Neagle, had the chance to hear from pupils about the latest online concerns and the support in place to help.