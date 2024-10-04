Welsh Government
Wales to host major international sustainability event
International speakers and delegates will gather in Cardiff next week as Wales hosts the international Circular Economy Hotspot for the first time.
First held in the Netherlands in 2016 the event has now expanded across the world, with Wales hosting the event in Europe alongside events in South Africa and North and South America.
The three-day event features an international conference, a circular economy showcase exhibition and a programme of site visits, designed to engage delegates on key aspects of the circular economy and promote action to accelerate a green transition. The event will also give delegates first-hand insight into the experience of organisations and businesses that are proactively moving to a circular economy.
The host of the Hotspot is chosen for demonstrating international best practice and innovation in the development of a circular economy and as host nation, Wales will tell the story of its circular economy journey, including how it has reached second in the world for recycling.
Speakers include:
- Wales’ Deputy First Minister Huw Irranca-Davies;
- Sebastian Munden, global Chair of leading environmental action NGO WRAP and former chief executive of Unilever UK and Ireland;
- Future Generations Commissioner of Wales, Derek Walker; and
- Leader of the Welsh Local Government Association Councillor Andrew Morgan.
International speakers include:
- Dr. Carsten Gerhardt, Chairman of the Circular Valley Foundation;
- Uxue Itoiz, General Director of Energy, Entrepreneurship and R&D Investments for the Government of Navarre;
- Champa Patel, Executive Director for Governments and Policy at The Climate Group; and,
- Cillian Lohan, CEO Green Economy Foundation.
Deputy First Minister Huw Irranca-Davies said:
We are proud and honoured to be hosting the International Hotspot. As hosts we are keen to showcase our good practice, share where we are on our circular economy journey and the learning we’ve acquired along the way. We are also looking forward to hearing from examples of international good practice so we can learn from others and open up further opportunities for collaboration.
As a Government, one of our overarching priorities is to grow the green economy and the move to a circular economy is bringing significant opportunities and has a critical role to play. Our success to date in recycling is a solid foundation our aim is clear – to become a zero waste, net zero carbon nation which uses ad fair share of the Earth’ resources.
Derek Walker, Future Generations Commissioner for Wales added:
Wales is the second-best country in the world for recycling and by hosting this important conference, we’re bringing together countries to collaborate on how we can recycle, repair and reuse resources for the benefit of our health, our communities and our economy.
The challenge we face is urgent – we're using the earth’s resources faster than they can be replenished and if all the world lived like Welsh citizens, humanity would need two planets.
Wales has a Future Generations Act and we must use it to put future generations at the heart of our plans to become a zero waste nation.
Sebastian Munden, Chair of WRAP, said:
Wales has moved up the global recycling podium to take silver, according to the latest data available, so it’s a very appropriate host for this important circular economy event. Circular living, as we call it at WRAP, is the innovation opportunity of a generation for businesses and brands to create more value for citizens, with less damage, zero waste and just as much desirability.
That's good for business and good for the environment and I look forward to being inspired by examples to be shared from around the world.
Find out more on the Circular Economy Hotspot Cymru 2024 website.
