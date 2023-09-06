Sport England
We Are Undefeatable partners with Bill Bailey on Freedom To Move
The campaign burst highlights the benefits of physical activity hidden in everyday movement and shines a light on why you don’t need to spend money to stay active and healthy.
We Are Undefeatable has teamed up with comedian Bill Bailey to launch Freedom To Move, showcasing free ways to boost activity levels – with its Big Talk: Public Consultation also now open.
Recent research from the campaign, which launched in 2019 and supports people with long-term health conditions to be more active, reveals that adults are being more physically active than they realise by simply engaging in everyday movements that contribute to daily exercise.
But with 33% of adults also admitting they’re staying home more due to the increased cost of living, We Are Undefeatable is hoping the collaboration with Bill - who lives with asthma - can highlight how small actions, such as household chores, can make a big impact on people's health.
The campaign has created three easy-to-follow exercise videos featuring everyday activities that can be done in the home, and Bill is encouraging everyone to give them a go.
“Finding ways to boost your physical activity can be challenging when living with a long-term health condition,” said Bill.
“These videos show ways you can increase activity levels by adding some additional movement whilst going about your day-to-day activities at home, finding the moves that work best for you.”
The free and engaging videos are suited to people living with a range of health conditions and come as new research reveals that more than a fifth of adults say their mood has been lowered due to an increase in the cost of living.
And our strategic lead for health and wellbeing policy, Tom Burton, is excited by how Freedom to Move can help us as we continue to implement our Uniting the Movement strategy.
“Our research stubbornly shows that you’re still around twice as likely to be inactive when living with a long-term health condition, compared to those without. This needs to change," he said.
“It doesn’t matter how, what’s most important is that people are moving more in a way that works for them and their condition/symptoms.
"Campaigns such as We Are Undefeatable tell a powerful story around the benefits that being active can have for all of us, including ways to do so, and are integral as we work to deliver our Uniting the Movement strategy.
“The new campaign ‘Freedom to Move’ will hopefully give people the confidence to continue taking positive steps to being active in ways which work for them.”
With 68% interested in incorporating physical activity into their lives without spending money, the need for affordable solutions to manage health and wellbeing has never been more necessary.
So, in support of the campaign, TV personality and GP Dr Zoe Williams has recommended a series of physical movements that can all be done at home
-
Dr Zoe's at-home movements to help your health
- Making the bed for mind, body and soul - Kicking off your day by making your bed, could have benefits - including reducing stress, helping to clear your mind and boost your mood. Though it may seem like a mundane task for some, making the bed can be mini workout which can be the first movement of the day which involves bending, stretching and engaging your core muscles to move pillows, duvets, sheets and mattresses - it’s a great way to gently awaken our body and set the tone for an active day.
Help shape the future of We Are Undefeatable
Alongside Freedom to Move, the campaign has launched its Big Talk: Public Consultation this month (4-30 September) to gather ideas on what’s needed most to support people with health conditions in getting active, which will help shape and develop new resources.
They’re keen to hear from people who live with health conditions, care for others who do, or have a professional interest in the area – for example people working in health or social care, the charity or voluntary sector, sport or physical activity or in local or national government.
If you’d like to get involved and have your say, click below to complete the online survey.
Find out more
The Independent Commission for Equity in Cricket (ICEC) today published its findings following its call for evidence to evaluate the state of equity in cricket and establish the realities of people’s experiences within the sport.