Welsh Government
|Printable version
Welsh Government ends tax break for independent schools
The Welsh Government is ending business rates relief for some fee-charging schools to use the funding to support local public services.
All charities currently receive at least 80% relief from their non-domestic rates bills, including some fee-charging schools. Removing this tax break will bring independent schools with charitable status in line with other independent schools in Wales for the purposes of non-domestic rates.
The Scottish Government has already removed charitable relief from independent schools and the UK government is planning similar changes in England.
The Welsh Government consulted on the change last year. Feedback has led to changes to ensure the relief still applies to independent special schools where most or all learners have been placed in the school by the local authority as part of delivering the additional learning provision set out in their individual development plan.
The change will come into effect on 1 April 2025, if it is approved by the Senedd.
Mark Drakeford, Cabinet Secretary for Finance and Welsh Language yesterday said:
We believe independent schools with charitable status in Wales should be treated in the same way as those which are not charities.
By removing this tax break, we can free up as much as £1.3 million every year to support local public services.
Original article link: https://www.gov.wales/welsh-government-ends-tax-break-for-independent-schools
Latest News from
Welsh Government
Welsh Government supported SME exports exceed £320 million since launch of the Export Action Plan29/01/2025 14:10:00
Small and medium size businesses in Wales have secured export deals worth over £320 million as a direct result of Welsh Government support since the launch of the Export Action Plan in December 2020.
Wales and Northern Ireland work together on groundbreaking cancer innovation projects29/01/2025 13:10:00
Five innovative projects across Wales and Northern Ireland have been awarded a share of £1 million to develop technology to reduce waiting times and improve outcomes for cancer patients.
Funding increase for Armed Forces Free Swimming Scheme28/01/2025 16:05:00
The funding for a popular scheme offering free swimming to both veterans and serving members of the Armed Forces is being increased by the Welsh Government.
Set-jetting: the latest trend showcasing Wales to the world28/01/2025 14:05:00
Set-jetting – holidays inspired by well-known film and TV locations – is the latest trend cementing Wales on people’s ‘top places to visit’ lists in 2025.
Have your say on Wales’ new timber strategy28/01/2025 11:05:00
With global demand for timber set to quadruple by 2050, how can Wales benefit from expected growth while future proofing its forests?
Young Sherlock finds ‘Holmes’ in Wales27/01/2025 14:05:00
Amateur sleuths may have noticed something mysterious has been afoot recently in the usually sleepy Cardiff suburb of St Mellons.
Thousands more learners to receive financial support through Education Maintenance Allowance27/01/2025 11:15:00
Thousands more post 16 learners in colleges and sixth forms will receive the Education Maintenance Allowance following a Welsh Government decision to uplift the household income thresholds resulting in more families being able to apply.
£300,000 to revitalise St Mark’s Church for the Caia Park community24/01/2025 14:05:00
St Mark’s Church in Caia Park, Wrexham, is being transformed into a hub for sports, drama, lunch clubs, and more, thanks to £300,000 from the Welsh Government’s Community Facilities Programme.
Health Secretary response to latest NHS Wales performance data: November and December 202423/01/2025 14:05:00
Cabinet Secretary for Health and Social Care, Jeremy Miles, responds to the latest NHS Wales performance data.