Welsh Government takes action to accelerate infrastructure planning decisions

New proposals will allow infrastructure planning decisions of national significance to be taken more quickly.

Improvements to the planning system must continue if Wales is to deliver on its decarbonisation, renewable energy and green jobs ambitions, Economy, Energy and Planning Cabinet Secretary Rebecca Evans will say today.

Five decisions on major new renewable energy projects have been approved by the Cabinet Secretary since her appointment in September, contributing over 280 MW of renewable energy for Wales – the equivalent to power more than 180,000 Welsh homes.

Speaking to representatives from across the renewable energy sector at a packed Future Energy Wales conference at ICC Wales, the Cabinet Secretary outlined plans to:

Allow Planning and Environment Decisions Wales (PEDW) to take decisions on renewable energy projects up to 50MW, reducing the end-to-end decision time by at least 12 weeks

Improve the capacity and resilience of planning services by starting to address the shortage of planners at both local and national levels

Enhance Government planning resource to ensure that Developments of National Significance (DNS) applications can be considered quicker

In addition to the major renewable energy projects given the green light by Welsh Government over recent weeks, inspector’s reports have been received by Ministers for five more applications which are under active consideration and a further 15 applications at various stages of acceptance and examination.

The Cabinet Secretary will say:

Planning makes a major contribution to green growth, and accelerating infrastructure planning decisions is one of the Welsh Government’s top priorities. We need to make it as efficient as possible for all concerned. We have already determined 10 DNS applications in 2024 compared to last year’s previous high of 7, with this number likely to continue to rise. The further measures I’m announcing today will see the right decisions made more quickly and provide assurances that the planning system is there to support the opportunities that we know are ahead of us in terms of leading a green revolution, both at a UK level and internationally. Delegating decision making powers to PEDW on renewable energy projects up to 50MW alone will significantly reduce the end-to-end decision time, sometimes by several months, and, delivered in conjunction with improvements elsewhere in the system, will help ensure that the right projects are given thorough consideration quicker. Ensuring that Wales has enough planners and related professionals, with the right skills in the right areas, is also fundamental to the delivery of Welsh Government policies, and a wide-ranging consultation later this month will set out proposals for improving the capacity and resilience of planning services. We all want to see a well-resourced, progressive planning system and that's exactly what these proposals will help deliver.

On next steps for the renewable sector beyond planning reform, the Cabinet Secretary added: