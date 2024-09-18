Welsh Government
Welsh NHS Confederation responds to Welsh Government priorities
Director Darren Hughes responds to the First Minister's announcement on the Welsh Government's priorities.
Responding to the First Minister’s announcement of the Welsh Government’s priorities, director of the Welsh NHS Confederation Darren Hughes said:
“NHS leaders will welcome the focus on health and the wider determinants of health in the four priority areas outlined for government.
“We know that getting the NHS back on track is a top priority for the public, given it affects so many of us, including our loved ones. Nobody wants to provide timely, quality care and treatment to those who need it most more than NHS leaders and staff, all of whom work tirelessly towards this every day.
“Only by working across sector and government department boundaries as One Welsh Public Service will we be able to truly embrace prevention and tackle demand so the NHS can be there for those who need it most.”
Original article link: https://www.nhsconfed.org/news/welsh-nhs-confederation-responds-welsh-government-priorities
