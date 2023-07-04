£10m in funding to support vulnerable adults

£10.7 million funding allocated to local areas working in partnership to support vulnerable people.

Vulnerable adults with complex needs will be supported to change their lives with over £10m in funding through the Changing Futures programme.

Ten local area partnerships across England will receive a share of up to £10.7 million: Bristol, Greater Manchester, Lancashire, Nottingham, Plymouth, Sheffield, South Tees, Stoke, Surrey, and Westminster.

Funds will provide world class support services for some of the most vulnerable on society, such as those experiencing homelessness, substance misuse, mental health issues, domestic abuse and contact with the criminal justice system.

All Changing Futures areas are focused on driving lasting system change, providing long-term, joined-up support and ensuring a lasting legacy for their approach locally.

Since the programme first launched in July 2021, 15 pilot areas in England have been able to boost frontline services and directly supported over 2,500 people. All 15 areas will now continue their work under the programme until March 2025.

The Changing Futures programme is a £77 million joint funded initiative between Government and The National Lottery Community Fund, the largest community funder in the UK.

Minister for Housing and Homelessness, Felicity Buchan, yesterday said:

The Changing Futures programme is already making a big difference to thousands of lives across the country, supporting some of our most vulnerable people. The additional funding announced today will further support local areas and I look forward to seeing the long-lasting positive impact this will have on peoples’ lives.

David Knott, Chief Executive of The National Lottery Community Fund, yesterday said:

We’re delighted to continue our partnership with the Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities by making an additional £3.68 million investment into the Changing Futures programme. Having been a joint funder of this programme since 2021, we have seen first-hand how it has helped people facing adversity - providing tools and support so they can make positive changes in their lives. Thanks to National Lottery players we can continue to fund important programmes like this that serve to strengthen communities and improve lives, which is at the heart of our new 2030 strategy, ‘It starts with community’.

Kate Josephs, Chief Executive of Sheffield City Council, yesterday said:

This additional funding will enable us to expand the programme in Sheffield so that we can support more people experiencing multiple disadvantage, whilst continuing to work together and share further learning both locally and nationally. I am thrilled about the announcement which guarantees our Changing Futures programme for another year. The programme is a great example of our values in action at Sheffield City Council; putting people at the heart of what we do, being honest and transparent about what needs to improve and working collaboratively to achieve shared goals.

This funding builds on The National Lottery Community Fund’s ‘Fulfilling Lives’ programme – a £112 million investment over 8 years (2014-2022) that focused on improving support for vulnerable people, by giving them a greater voice in the design and delivery of services.

Case study from the Changing Futures programme:

Adam was sleeping rough in Blackburn and was known to police for his anti-social behaviour. His use of drug and alcohol was severe, and he’d also been the victim of violent crime whilst rough sleeping.

Changing Futures workers contacted Adam daily, building a relationship and engagement by focusing on Adam’s priorities.

Adam is now feeling more positive, has vastly reduced his drug use and has become more responsible for his own finances. He has a safe space to call home that comes with wider support and is now part of a recovery group helping him on his journey. Adam hopes to volunteer in the future and wants to be considered as a peer mentor when he is free from substances and ready to help others.

