9.5% decrease in adults seen by dentists in past two years
The number of adults seen by NHS dentists within recommended timeframes decreased by 9.5% in 2021-22 against the previous year, a report published by NHS Digital today shows.
16.4m adults in England were seen for NHS dental treatment in the 24 months up to June 2022, according to NHS Dental Statistics, England 2021-221.
This is a reduction of 9.5% compared to the 24 months up to June 2021, when 18.1m adults were seen2. It is a reduction of 25.3% compared to the 24 months up to June 2019, when 22.0m adults were seen3.
The report also shows that 5.6m children were seen in the 12 months up to June 20224. This is an increase of 42.1% compared to the 12 months up to June 2021 when 3.9m were seen.
When comparing against the 12 months up to June 2019, the report shows a decrease of 20.2%, with 7.0m children seen.
In 2021-22, 26.4m courses of treatment5 were delivered by NHS dentists. This is an increase of 120.0% compared to the number delivered in 2020-21, which was 12.0m. It is a decrease of 33.6% compared with the number delivered in 2018-19, which was 39.7m6.
In addition, 3.8m urgent courses of treatment were delivered in 2021-22. This is an increase of 5.7% compared to the number delivered in 2020-21 and an increase of 4.5% compared with the number delivered in 2018-19, which was 3.6m.
The report contains information about dental activity7 including patients treated by NHS dentists and the number of patients seen within the maximum recommended gap between appointments.
Dental practices were instructed to close for routine care and provide only urgent treatment on March 25, 2020, as part of COVID-19 restrictions8. As a result, the most recent reporting period for which NHS Dental Statistics are unaffected by the COVID-19 pandemic was 2018-19. Comparisons against this period, as well as 2020-21, are made in the report.
Other data in the report includes:
• The types of treatment provided
• The number of dentists performing NHS activity per 100,000 of population
Read the full report : NHS Dental Statistics, England 2021-22
Notes for editors
-
This report covers work carried out by 'high street dentists', who account for the majority of dental activity, and work undertaken by dentists under vocational training. The publication does not cover dental services provided privately or activity undertaken in hospitals.
-
Patients seen shows the number of adult patients who received NHS dental care in the previous 24 months, where their last Course of Treatment started within the past 24 months.
-
The number of patients seen by an NHS dentist is increasing, but has not yet returned to pre-pandemic levels. The number of adult patients seen is based on a 24-month period, and so changes associated with the impact of the pandemic demonstrate a greater lag time.
-
For children, the measure shows the number who received NHS dental care in the previous 12 months, where their last Course of Treatment started within the past 12 months. The time periods are aligned with the recommended longest interval between dental checks in the Oral and Dental Health NICE guidance.
-
A Course of Treatment is a patient examination, an assessment of their oral health, the planning of any treatment to be provided because of the examination and assessment, and the provision of any planned treatment (including any treatment planned at a time other that the time of the initial examination) to that patient.
-
The number of courses of treatment is increasing, but has not yet returned to pre-pandemic levels. The number of urgent courses of treatment remained relatively consistent throughout the pandemic, as provision for urgent treatment was retained.
-
Dental activity is measured through Courses of Treatment (CoT) and Units of Dental Activity (UDA). On a patient’s first visit, the dentist determines the amount of work needed. The patient then starts a CoT. Depending on the complexity of the treatment, each CoT represents a given number of UDAs. These are monitored through the year to ensure delivery of the contracted activity.
-
On 25 March 2020, dental practices were instructed to defer routine, non-urgent dental care, including orthodontics, and establish remote urgent care services to limit the transmission of COVID-19. Networks of urgent dental care sites were set up to provide face-to-face care where clinically necessary. Dental practices could commence opening from 8 June 2020 for all face-to-face care, including non-urgent treatment, where practices assessed they had the necessary safety requirements in place. The NHS England letter to dental practices outlining these requirements acknowledges that the implementation of infection control protocols and changed patient behaviour during the pandemic will result in a gradual return to previous operating volumes.
Original article link: https://digital.nhs.uk/news/2022/9.5-decrease-in-adults-seen-by-dentists-in-past-two-years
