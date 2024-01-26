Cabinet Office
|Printable version
A statement from the Deputy Prime Minister, Oliver Dowden
A statement from the Deputy Prime Minister, Oliver Dowden, on the Notice of the Final Order relating to the rights and interests conferred to Emirates Telecommunications Group Company PJSC under the Strategic Relationship Agreement with Vodafone Group PLC.
The UK Government has approved the Strategic Relationship Agreement between Vodafone and e&. Using the National Security & Investment Act it has put in place proportionate measures to address any potential national security concerns.
The UK is rightly a magnet for global investment and, in this spirit, the Act is entirely country-agnostic.
Where investment might impact the UK’s national security - for example through the acquisition of certain technologies or infrastructure - we will work with investment partners to minimise any risk. As part of our Critical National Infrastructure, telecoms is one such sector. Vodafone is also a particularly important company for the UK Government given its critical functions, including as a key partner in HMG’s Cyber Security Strategy.
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/a-statement-from-the-deputy-prime-minister-oliver-dowden
Latest News from
Cabinet Office
Minister for the Cabinet Office, John Glen’s speech at the Institute for Government’s Annual Conference 202424/01/2024 12:20:00
Minister for the Cabinet Office John Glen's speech given yesterday on the government’s long-term commitment to modernisation and reform in the Civil Service.
John Glen sets out plan for modern Civil Service to deliver stronger public services23/01/2024 10:05:00
In his keynote address at the Institute for Government’s annual conference, the Minister for the Cabinet Office, John Glen, will outline his long-term priorities to modernise the Civil Service into a more productive institution so it can deliver stronger public services
New Government WhatsApp Channel to provide public information23/01/2024 09:20:00
Government launches new Whatsapp Channel to provide helpful opt-in information to the public.
Huge boost for global security with almost £1 billion government investment19/01/2024 10:10:00
The UK benefited from £830 million in the 2022-23 financial year delivering programmes and peacekeeping in more than 90 countries to bolster global security.
How we migrated our PostgreSQL database with 11 seconds downtime18/01/2024 14:12:00
Blog posted by: David McDonald, 17 January 2024 – Categories: GOV.UK Notify, Posts for Tech Specialists.
UK Government strengthens UK-Japan partnership on cyber18/01/2024 09:15:00
A new partnership between Japan and the UK will strengthen the UKs strategic approach to cyber
UK and U.S. announce new strategic partnership to tackle increased biological threats17/01/2024 12:10:00
UK and U.S. announce new Strategic Dialogue on Biological Security reflecting shared ambition to confront biological threats
Joint Statement: US-UK Strategic Dialogue on Biological Security17/01/2024 09:20:00
On 16 January the United States and the United Kingdom announced a Strategic Dialogue on Biological Security.