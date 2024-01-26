A statement from the Deputy Prime Minister, Oliver Dowden, on the Notice of the Final Order relating to the rights and interests conferred to Emirates Telecommunications Group Company PJSC under the Strategic Relationship Agreement with Vodafone Group PLC.

The UK Government has approved the Strategic Relationship Agreement between Vodafone and e&. Using the National Security & Investment Act it has put in place proportionate measures to address any potential national security concerns.

The UK is rightly a magnet for global investment and, in this spirit, the Act is entirely country-agnostic.

Where investment might impact the UK’s national security - for example through the acquisition of certain technologies or infrastructure - we will work with investment partners to minimise any risk. As part of our Critical National Infrastructure, telecoms is one such sector. Vodafone is also a particularly important company for the UK Government given its critical functions, including as a key partner in HMG’s Cyber Security Strategy.