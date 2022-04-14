Think Tanks
|Printable version
Adam Smith Inst - Wasting Millions of Pounds and Thousands of Lives
Emily Fielder, Head of Communications at the Adam Smith Institute, responded to the news that the Government is introducing offshore processing of asylum seekers in Rwanda
The Prime Minister has called the Government's decision to send asylum seekers to offshore processing centres 'innovative.' This overlooks the fact that Australia already has such a system in place; one which has been criticised for its failure to ensure basic human rights - hardly a model the UK should be following.
The inhumanity of this policy aside, it will neither deter asylum seekers from crossing the channel, nor will it cost the Government less. Rather than throwing out ineffective red-meat policies which will cost the British taxpayer millions of pounds, the Home Office should should work more constructively with European partners, and focus on evidence-based solutions to reducing dangerous asylum seeker crossings.
Notes to editors:
For further comments or to arrange an interview, contact Emily Fielder, emily@adamsmith.org | 0758 477 8207.
The Adam Smith Institute is a free market, neoliberal think tank based in London. It advocates classically liberal public policies to create a richer, freer world.
Latest News from
Think Tanks
IPPR: Rwanda asylum seeker offshoring plan is ‘a recipe for further human rights violations’14/04/2022 15:15:00
Think tank asylum experts also point out that a similar Australian scheme has cost Australian taxpayers around £5.2 billion since 2013
The King's Fund responds to the latest monthly NHS hospital performance data14/04/2022 14:15:00
Danielle Jefferies, Analyst at The King’s Fund commented on the latest monthly NHS hospital performance data
IEA - Britain must eliminate non-tariff barriers to trade, urges new paper14/04/2022 10:25:00
A new paper from the Institute of Economic Affairs, authored by Victoria Hewson, urges Britain to lift regulatory barriers regardless of reciprocity.
JRF - Political inaction means inflation is leaving people in desperate situations13/04/2022 13:15:00
Statement from Chris Birt, Associate Director at JRF
Labour market will soon look a lot more gloomy, says IEA expert13/04/2022 12:15:00
Professor Len Shackleton, labour market expert at free market think tank the Institute of Economic Affairs, commented on the UK labour market data, published yesterday by the ONS
Work Foundation - Largest fall in living standards on record as inflation outpaces wage growth12/04/2022 12:35:00
Ben Harrison, Director of the Work Foundation, responded to the Labour market overview April 2022 released by the Office for National Statistics
UK still on course for growth of at least 1 per cent in Q1, says IEA expert12/04/2022 11:35:00
Julian Jessop, Economics Fellow at free market think tank the Institute of Economic Affairs, commented on the GDP data, published yesterday by the ONS
IFS - Student loans reform is a leap into the unknown12/04/2022 10:35:00
New analysis by the Institute for Fiscal Studies of the package of reforms to student loans announced this year shows how we are moving away from a system which redistributes heavily from high to low earning graduates.
IPPR - Revealed: Democracy at risk as just 6 per cent say voters have most influence over political decisions12/04/2022 09:35:00
An alarming collapse of public satisfaction in politicians, the current democratic system and the ability of voters to affect government decisions is revealed by polling for an IPPR report on UK democracy, published recently..