Annual information published on cost of NHS estate: statistical press release

Statistics relating to the costs [1] of providing, maintaining and servicing the NHS estate has been published by NHS Digital today.

The Estates Return Information Collection, 2021-22 (ERIC) includes national and local level information from all NHS Trusts in England that delivered secondary care and ambulance services between 1 April 2021 and 31 March 2022.

Data was received from 212 trusts including 10 ambulance trusts.

The report includes information at trust and site level, including those trusts operating under a Private Finance Initiative (PFI) arrangement.

It includes comparisons with the previous year at national level in key areas such as:

• Financial information

• Safety

• Buildings – quality, function, area and utilisation of space

• Utilities – energy and water

• Waste

• Car parking

• Inpatient food, laundry and linen, cleaning and portering services [2]

The scope and content of the ERIC collection are reviewed annually to ensure that the information gathered is necessary for, and relevant to, monitoring efficiencies and the funding of the NHS estate.

Read the full report : Estates Return Information Collection, 2021-2022

Notes for editors