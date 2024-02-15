APM conference will explore successful delivery of programmes in a changing world

New ethical considerations around disruptive technologies and changing business priorities must be taken into account when planning and delivering programmes, it has been urged.

Ahead of the APM Programme Management SIG conference on 14 March, Committee Co-Chair James Lesingham, Senior Project Manager at Babcock, says emerging technology in fields such as communication, energy production and artificial intelligence will have a fundamental impact on how programme managers work; in some cases, they already are.

James is encouraging programme managers to attend the conference – titled ‘Strategies for Success’ – to share their knowledge of how the programme management profession is changing, and to further explore the conversation around ethics and professional conduct in an ever-changing world.

Many other factors, in addition to technological change, are also affecting approaches to programme management. These include the growing importance of sustainability, social and political volatility, economic uncertainty and constraints around resources. All of these are contributing to uncertain working environments for our programmes.

James explained:

“Organisations and programme teams are tackling challenges differently. Although once discussed as a future aspiration, we are increasingly managing AI projects and even using AI tools to support us in delivery. Elsewhere, social shifts in the acceptance of individualism and identity are requiring our organisations to consider fostering nurturing and supportive environments for current and future leaders. These factors are already impacting our programmes, so the profession needs to talk about these in the context of programme delivery.”

The conference will consider several pertinent questions, such as:

What does success look like for today’s programmes?

How do programme professionals make best use of disruptive technology to support the programme lifecycle?

What can programme professionals do to manage supply chains?

How are ethics being applied to the planning and delivery of programmes?

When asked how the ever-changing environment around us is shaping the conversation around ethical considerations, James said:

“Ethics as a topic isn’t talked about very often, but it’s very important to the way in which we, as professionals, conduct ourselves, and the impacts our programmes can have. We want to use this event as a platform to talk about how we apply ethics in the work we do on a day-to-day basis. “There’s an assumption that all project, programme and portfolio professionals act in an ethical way and align ourselves to the requisite standards. But there are questions over how well we understand those standards. It can sometimes go under the radar. We need to take the time to stop and reflect.

James added:

“The Programme Management conference was the last face-to-face APM conference in 2020 before the pandemic hit and the very first to return after restrictions lifted. A few years on from lockdown, we’re still really seeing knock-on impacts from COVID-19. That’s influenced a lot of the themes and topics we’ll be talking about on the day. “What we’ve found from previous events is that you’re in a room full of like-minded professionals who are equally passionate about programme and project delivery. It’s an opportunity to bring forward topics that aren’t always at the forefront of our minds and discuss those with a variety of views and opinions.” “We’ve got a great agenda, with a varied range of topics and themes. We’ve also put a lot of thought into the networking opportunities, which we know people value. It will be truly interactive and engaging.”

APM’s Programme Management SIG conference, Strategies for Success, takes place on Thursday, 14 March from 09:00-17:30 GMT at the Crowne Plaza, London. The event is open to all, but APM members and Corporate Partner employees benefit from reduced ticket prices.

