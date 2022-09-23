Association for Project Management
date 2022-09-23
APM holds series of events for emerging project professionals
Association for Project Management (APM) is doing even more to support new talent entering the profession, by running a series of events for its Emerging Professionals Network; a community of APM Student and Associate members at the start of their project careers.
The Emerging Professionals Network (EPN) series of interactive events takes place throughout October 2022 in Leeds, London and Brighton. These events will provide insight into working in projects. Attendees will also have the opportunity to ask the panels of established practitioners specific project management questions.
This series includes the following events:
‘Getting into Chartered, changing careers’, hosted by TetraTech, Leeds, Tuesday, 4 October
Attendees will hear from two project professionals as they share their journeys to Chartered Project Professional (ChPP) status, their involvement in equality, diversity and inclusion (EDI) and personal accounts of changing careers.
‘Why Projects Fail...’, hosted by Mott MacDonald, London, Wednesday, 5 October
This event will host a debate on the factors that can cause project failure. Five speakers discuss insights from their specialisms and, together, debate the structural and behavioural biases that challenge project delivery.
‘Dynamic Conditions Research and Practical Outputs’, hosted by the University of Sussex, Brighton, Wednesday, 12 October
This event’s panel of experts brings together academics and practitioners to discuss the nine dynamic conditions to help you achieve project, organisational, and professional success.
All of these events are free and are exclusively for Student and Associate members of APM who want to build their knowledge and networks.
Caspar Bartington, Head of Volunteer and Education Engagement at APM, said:
“Partnering with these universities and corporate members enables us to provide key resources for emerging professionals. These events play an important role in the development of project knowledge and will bring value for their careers and personal growth. I’d recommend that for anyone that’s starting out in project management, or if you’re curious and would like to understand more about the project profession, to take advantage of these free events.”
It’s free to join APM as a Student member for full and part-time students, or apprentices aged 16 and over. APM is also currently offering a 50% discount to new Associate members. To find out more, visit APM’s memberships.
You can register for these and other APM events here. EPN events support people new to the project profession, from a student to those changing careers. You can find more information about EPN events by contacting Caspar Bartington.
Original article link: https://www.apm.org.uk/news/apm-holds-series-of-events-for-emerging-project-professionals/
