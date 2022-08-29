Association for Project Management (APM), the chartered body for the project profession, is delighted to officially invite nominations for its fifth Volunteer Achievement Awards. This special night shines a deserved spotlight on the contribution the organisation’s volunteers make to its success and to the project profession.

Nominations are now open and APM members can put forward APM volunteers for their incredible contributions. All nominations must be submitted by 12pm BST on Monday, 3 October 2022. Winners will be announced Thursday, 3 November 2022 at the APM Volunteers’ Forum.

Professor Adam Boddison, APM’s Chief Executive Officer, commended APM’s volunteers, saying:

“Each individual within our volunteering community truly brings great value and unique insight. Their presence is fundamental in achieving our vision of a world in which all projects succeed. With their support, our profession is growing across industries and strengthening within sectors, helping the project profession deliver better. “To our members, please nominate an APM volunteer that you feel has been exceptional in supporting our project profession, so that we can celebrate their achievements. Thank you.”

The 2022 Volunteer Achievement Awards award categories:

APM Volunteer of the Year

APM Volunteer Event of the Year

APM Branch of the Year

APM Specific Interest Group (SIG) of the Year

APM Education Volunteer of the Year

APM Special Achievement Award

Nominations are open until 12pm BST on Monday, 3 October 2022. Please visit APM Volunteer Achievement Awards 2022 to submit your nominations and to read more about the awards.

APM relies on the expertise and commitment of its volunteer community to support the development and growth of the project profession. There are many ways to be part of this rewarding opportunity. You can find the right volunteering opportunity for you on our dedicated volunteering page.

For further information about volunteering or nomination submissions, please contact APM’s Volunteering Manager Sarah Slater.