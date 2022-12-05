Cabinet Office
Cabinet Office receives a Silver Award at the UK Social Mobility Awards 2022
Cabinet Office wins award for social mobility
The winners of the 2022 UK Social Mobility Awards (SOMOs) were announced at an Awards Fundraising Gala held at The Royal Lancaster London Hotel on Thursday 13 th October, where organisations and institutions committed to advancing social mobility come together to celebrate their work and share best practice. This year’s awards were judged by a panel of esteemed leaders chaired by Sir Kenneth Olisa OBE.
The UK Social Mobility Awards were set up to recognise organisations that are prioritising social mobility, for example through recruitment processes and progression programmes, outreach within the local community, or by developing innovative ways to create change.
Cabinet Office received a Silver Award in both the ‘Organisation of the Year’ and the ‘Progression Programme of the Year’ categories for its work this past year.
The 2022 awards received the highest number of entries since their launch in 2017 with entries coming from across education, finance, law, media and retail. Businessman and former CEO of the Co-op Group, Steve Murrells OBE, was presented with the Outstanding Contribution to Social Mobility Award.
Mark Cheeseman OBE, Cabinet Office Social Mobility Champion and Interim Chief Executive Officer at the Public Sector Fraud Authority commented:
This is a fantastic achievement which highlights the hard work and dedication of colleagues across the Cabinet Office to improving social mobility and ensuring that where you start in life does not dictate where you go.
However, we know there is still much more to be done and we are challenging ourselves to use this award as the motivation and springboard to do even more to increase social mobility - making the Cabinet Office even more representative of the people we serve and reflective of the society we want to be part of.
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/cabinet-office-receives-a-silver-award-at-the-uk-social-mobility-awards-2022
