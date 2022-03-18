CAN Awards 2022: Recognising cyber security excellence

The awards will shine a light on the innovation and digital expertise that help protect patient care and data across the NHS.

NHS Digital is delighted to announce the shortlist for the first Cyber Associates Network (CAN) Awards to celebrate those working in cyber security.

The virtual awards ceremony is taking place on Monday 28 March at 4pm and will also shine a light on the innovation and digital expertise that help protect patient care and data across the NHS.

Here are the nominees:

Innovation in Cyber

Barry Richardson, NHS Blood and Transplant

Adam Boon, NHS Digital

NHS Informatics Merseyside

Cyber Newcomer of the Year

Tamara Birchall, NHS Arden and GEM Commissioning Support Unit

Ben Warwick, Birmingham Community Healthcare

Huw Jones, Royal Cornwall Hospital

Cyber Leader of the Year

Dan Jeffery, NHS Blood and Transplant

Paul Charnley, Cheshire and Mersey Health and Care Partnership

Martyn Perry, Midlands Partnership

CAN Contributor of the Year

Martin Price, Royal Cornwall Hospital

Patricia Powell, NHS Digital

Cyber Team of the Year

IS Specialists, Northumbria Healthcare

IT Security team, NHS Informatics Merseyside

Technical Services team, Royal Cornwall Hospital

TI team, NHS Digital

Virtual Cyber team, Princess Alexandra Hospital

Cyber security team, NHS Arden and GEM Commissioning Support Unit

IT Audit and Assurance, West Midlands Ambulance Service

Digital Security and Compliance team, United Lincolnshire

Cyber team, Bradford District Care

Cyber security team, NHS Blood and Transplant

Individual of the Year

Barry Richardson, NHS Blood and Transplant

Bradley Hampson, Provide CIC

James Jassie, United Lincolnshire Hospitals

Audrey Hanley, Kings College Hospital

Tej Gudka, NHS Arden and GEM Commissioning Support Unit

Mark Williams, Informatics Merseyside

Iqbal Mahal, Birmingham Community Healthcare

As well as the categories listed above, we will also recognise the very best in cyber security with The Pete Rose Outstanding Achievement Award. This is an accolade dedicated to the memory of our Deputy CEO, Pete Rose, who sadly passed away in August 2021. The winner of the honour will be selected from the overall CAN Award shortlist.

Mark Logsdon, Chief Information Security Officer, yesterday said:

“I want to say a massive congratulations to the Cyber Associates Network Awards shortlist, and to all our nominees. We received more than 40 nominations recognising some great work in settings across the sector. I highly value the CAN community, which has grown significantly since it was established in 2019. It continues to be a place for members to share their expertise and collaborate – its work is absolutely vital.”

Phil Huggins, National Chief Information Security Officer for Health and Social Care, yesterday said: