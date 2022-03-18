NHS Digital
|Printable version
CAN Awards 2022: Recognising cyber security excellence
The awards will shine a light on the innovation and digital expertise that help protect patient care and data across the NHS.
NHS Digital is delighted to announce the shortlist for the first Cyber Associates Network (CAN) Awards to celebrate those working in cyber security.
The virtual awards ceremony is taking place on Monday 28 March at 4pm and will also shine a light on the innovation and digital expertise that help protect patient care and data across the NHS.
Here are the nominees:
Innovation in Cyber
- Barry Richardson, NHS Blood and Transplant
- Adam Boon, NHS Digital
- NHS Informatics Merseyside
Cyber Newcomer of the Year
- Tamara Birchall, NHS Arden and GEM Commissioning Support Unit
- Ben Warwick, Birmingham Community Healthcare
- Huw Jones, Royal Cornwall Hospital
Cyber Leader of the Year
- Dan Jeffery, NHS Blood and Transplant
- Paul Charnley, Cheshire and Mersey Health and Care Partnership
- Martyn Perry, Midlands Partnership
CAN Contributor of the Year
- Martin Price, Royal Cornwall Hospital
- Patricia Powell, NHS Digital
Cyber Team of the Year
- IS Specialists, Northumbria Healthcare
- IT Security team, NHS Informatics Merseyside
- Technical Services team, Royal Cornwall Hospital
- TI team, NHS Digital
- Virtual Cyber team, Princess Alexandra Hospital
- Cyber security team, NHS Arden and GEM Commissioning Support Unit
- IT Audit and Assurance, West Midlands Ambulance Service
- Digital Security and Compliance team, United Lincolnshire
- Cyber team, Bradford District Care
- Cyber security team, NHS Blood and Transplant
Individual of the Year
- Barry Richardson, NHS Blood and Transplant
- Bradley Hampson, Provide CIC
- James Jassie, United Lincolnshire Hospitals
- Audrey Hanley, Kings College Hospital
- Tej Gudka, NHS Arden and GEM Commissioning Support Unit
- Mark Williams, Informatics Merseyside
- Iqbal Mahal, Birmingham Community Healthcare
As well as the categories listed above, we will also recognise the very best in cyber security with The Pete Rose Outstanding Achievement Award. This is an accolade dedicated to the memory of our Deputy CEO, Pete Rose, who sadly passed away in August 2021. The winner of the honour will be selected from the overall CAN Award shortlist.
Mark Logsdon, Chief Information Security Officer, yesterday said:
“I want to say a massive congratulations to the Cyber Associates Network Awards shortlist, and to all our nominees. We received more than 40 nominations recognising some great work in settings across the sector. I highly value the CAN community, which has grown significantly since it was established in 2019. It continues to be a place for members to share their expertise and collaborate – its work is absolutely vital.”
Phil Huggins, National Chief Information Security Officer for Health and Social Care, yesterday said:
“We introduced the CAN Awards to showcase the incredible work being done by individuals, teams and organisations to manage and improve cyber security in health and care.
“It's been a challenging couple of years, due to the pandemic, but cyber security colleagues across the system have really impressed me through their dedication and hard work while playing their part in the response. The CAN Awards recognises their passion, commitment and innovation.
“Well done to everyone who made our shortlist. I'm keen that we grow the awareness of these awards amongst non-cyber colleagues so we can celebrate shortlisted cyber security colleagues across the system.”
Original article link: https://digital.nhs.uk/news/2022/can-awards-2022
Latest News from
NHS Digital
NHS Digital data to help researchers understand the impact of COVID-19 on cancer18/03/2022 09:15:00
Cancer data from NHS Digital has now been made available in a secure environment to enable researchers to understand the impact of COVID-19 on people affected by cancer.
Top 10 days for COVID-19 vaccine bookings revealed07/03/2022 13:10:00
More than 8 million appointments in total were made using the online national booking service on 10 separate days in 2021.
Decrease in women screened for breast cancer in 2020-2125/02/2022 16:15:00
1.19m women aged 45 and over were screened for breast cancer in 2020-21, a 44.1% decrease on 2019-20 (2.12m).
Children’s cancer survival rates increase04/02/2022 16:15:00
A new report from NHS Digital shows that the 5-year cancer survival rate for 0-14 year olds increased over time, from 76.9% in 2002 to 85.2% in 2019, its highest recorded level.
Prescriptions for drugs to treat alcohol misuse at 167,000 in 2020/2128/01/2022 09:15:00
The number of prescriptions for drugs to treat alcohol misuse was 167,000 in 2020/21, according to newly published data from NHS Digital.
NHS App turns three with 22 million users31/12/2021 12:15:00
The NHS App, launched three years ago today, on 31 December 2018, now has over 22 million users and is one of the UK’s most downloaded apps.
Decrease in number of people having cervical screening tests in 2020-21, new statistics show14/12/2021 11:20:00
Latest annual figures on cervical screening show the number of individuals being tested fell slightly in 2020-21 compared to the previous year.
NHS Digital publishes Annual Sustainability report10/12/2021 09:15:00
NHS Digital has published its Annual Sustainability report for 2020-21, highlighting both recent successes and the challenges it is working to meet.