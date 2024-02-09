Cabinet Office
|Printable version
Celebrating Apprentices in counter-fraud
Cabinet Office Minister, Baroness Neville-Rolfe shares her experiences of working with apprentices at the Public Sector Fraud Authority.
National Apprenticeship Week 2024 is a fantastic opportunity to shine a spotlight on the vital contributions apprentices now make in the public sector.
Apprenticeships, funded by this government, are supporting businesses to invest in high quality training and develop the skilled workforce we need for a more productive future. We foster apprenticeships across a wide range of industries, creating exciting new opportunities. They provide flexible ways to learn that meet the needs of the apprentices, both young and mature, and our employers who are crying out for specialist skills.
This year I am particularly excited to be able to celebrate the achievements of those undertaking the Counter Fraud Investigators Apprenticeship (CFIA), a trailblazing programme, developed by the Government Counter Fraud Profession in collaboration with HMRC.
During my meeting with a group of CFIA participants earlier this week, I heard about a number of groundbreaking investigations led by Brent Council, the Department for Work and Pensions (DWP), HM Revenue & Customs (HMRC) and The Education and Skills Funding Agency (EFSA).
The breadth of work undertaken by this group of apprentices is astounding. For example DWP combats DNA fraud in Child Maintenance cases where fraudsters have been known to use other people’s DNA, or test children who are not their own, to avoid maintenance payments.
Brent Council is tackling tenancy fraud through the National Fraud Initiative (NFI). Housed within the Public Sector Fraud Authority, it specialises in data matching to help detect and prevent fraud, for example where tenants have another property or generous balances in their private bank accounts but claiming to be destitute. It was excellent to hear how Dhruvisha, a counter fraud investigator at Brent Council, has been working with the NFI on this and has been nominated as Apprentice of the year at the upcoming Public Sector Counter Fraud Awards 2024.
The CFIA includes participants from across sectors and regions,bringing a diversity of perspective to the challenges we encounter in public sector fraud. Training is conducted by both public and private sector providers, ensuring that apprentices are imbued with cutting edge knowledge and digital skills.
I was struck by how the group had gained knowledge, skills and confidence to thrive as counter fraud professionals. The CFIA is not easy and it takes at least 2 years demanding rigorous competency and dedication. It is however a testament to the transformative power of some of our apprenticeship programmes.
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/celebrating-apprentices-in-counter-fraud
Latest News from
Cabinet Office
New data sharing powers save taxpayers £137 million since introduction06/02/2024 13:10:00
The government will retain data sharing powers introduced in the Digital Economy Act (2017) after a statutory review published today finds they have saved taxpayers at least £137 million since coming into force.
Government takes major step in improving biosecurity and preventing diseases31/01/2024 14:25:00
Introduction of new border controls will help guard against incoming diseases and pests while minimising burdens and costs for traders and consumers.
A statement from the Deputy Prime Minister, Oliver Dowden26/01/2024 16:20:00
A statement from the Deputy Prime Minister, Oliver Dowden, on the Notice of the Final Order relating to the rights and interests conferred to Emirates Telecommunications Group Company PJSC under the Strategic Relationship Agreement with Vodafone Group PLC.
Minister for the Cabinet Office, John Glen’s speech at the Institute for Government’s Annual Conference 202424/01/2024 12:20:00
Minister for the Cabinet Office John Glen's speech given yesterday on the government’s long-term commitment to modernisation and reform in the Civil Service.
John Glen sets out plan for modern Civil Service to deliver stronger public services23/01/2024 10:05:00
In his keynote address at the Institute for Government’s annual conference, the Minister for the Cabinet Office, John Glen, will outline his long-term priorities to modernise the Civil Service into a more productive institution so it can deliver stronger public services
New Government WhatsApp Channel to provide public information23/01/2024 09:20:00
Government launches new Whatsapp Channel to provide helpful opt-in information to the public.
Huge boost for global security with almost £1 billion government investment19/01/2024 10:10:00
The UK benefited from £830 million in the 2022-23 financial year delivering programmes and peacekeeping in more than 90 countries to bolster global security.
How we migrated our PostgreSQL database with 11 seconds downtime18/01/2024 14:12:00
Blog posted by: David McDonald, 17 January 2024 – Categories: GOV.UK Notify, Posts for Tech Specialists.