Ceremonial and events guidance following the death of Her Majesty The Queen For Tuesday 13 September 2022.
The following ceremonies and events are taking place today (Tuesday 13 September 2022) across the country to allow people to pay tribute to the life of Her Majesty The Queen and mark the Accession of His Majesty King Charles III:
Northern Ireland
Their Majesties will arrive at Belfast City Airport where they will be met by the Lord Lieutenant for the County Borough of Belfast, the Secretary of State for Northern Ireland and the Chief Executive of Belfast City Airport, before travelling to Hillsborough Castle for a number of engagements.
The King and Queen Consort will arrive at Hillsborough Castle, where His Majesty will hold a private audience with the Secretary of State for Northern Ireland and will meet with representatives from political parties. Their Majesties will also receive a Message of Condolence from The Speaker of The Northern Ireland Assembly on behalf of the people of Northern Ireland.
The King and The Queen Consort will attend a reception at Hillsborough Castle, hosted by the Secretary of State, where they will have the opportunity to meet representatives drawn from a diverse range of Northern Ireland life.
15:00
His Majesty The King and Her Majesty The Queen Consort will attend a Service of Reflection for the life of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II at St Anne’s Cathedral. Their Majesties will then undertake a walkabout at Writers’ Square before departure.
For more information please visit the Northern Ireland Office website.
Scotland
17:00
The coffin of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II will depart Edinburgh for Buckingham Palace.
England
20:00
The coffin of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II will arrive at Buckingham Palace.
The movement of the coffin into London
At RAF Northolt, the Bearer Party and Guard of Honour will be formed by The Queen’s Colour Squadron (63 Squadron RAF Regiment). The Bearer Party will convey the Coffin to the State Hearse.
The Guard of Honour will present arms on the arrival of the Coffin and remain in that position until the State Hearse has departed the airfield.
The State Hearse will then convey the Coffin to Buckingham Palace. The route will be:
- A40
- Eastbourne Terrace
- Lancaster Gate
- Bayswater Road
- Marble Arch,
- Park Lane
- Hyde Park Corner
- Constitution Hill
- Centre Gate Centre Arch of Buckingham Palace
Please find more information on the Palace website.
Lying-in-State Queue Guidance
The Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport has published guidance for the public on the queue processes for those wishing to witness the Lying-in-State, available here.
Public information on the arrangements following the death of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II will continue to be posted on gov.uk here.
Other events
Further information on commemoration events, including across the UK, will be provided in future updates.
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/ceremonial-and-events-guidance-following-the-death-of-her-majesty-the-queen-for-tuesday-13-september-2022
