Cyber Associates Network Awards 2022: The Winners
The virtual ceremony was held to showcase the incredible work being done to manage and improve cyber security in health and care.
NHS Digital would like to send a huge congratulations to those who were recognised for their work in cyber security within the NHS, at the Cyber Associates Network (CAN) Awards last night.
Here are the winners:
Innovation in Cyber
- NHS Informatics Merseyside
Cyber Newcomer of the Year
- Huw Jones, Royal Cornwall Hospitals NHS Trust
Cyber Leader of the Year
- Paul Charnley, Cheshire and Mersey Health and Care Partnership
CAN Contributor of the Year
- Patricia Powell, NHS Digital
Cyber Team of the Year
- Digital Security and Compliance team, United Lincolnshire
Individual of the Year
- Audrey Hanley, Kings College Hospital
Pete Rose Outstanding Achievement Award
- Paul Charnley, Cheshire and Mersey Health and Care Partnership
Highly commended:
Cyber Newcomer of the Year
- Tamara Birchall, NHS Arden and Gem CSU
CAN Contributor of the Year
- Martin Price, Royal Cornwall Hospitals NHS Trust
Innovation in Cyber
- Barry Richardson, NHS Blood and Transplant
Cyber Leader of the Year
- Dan Jeffery, NHS Blood and Transplant
- Martyn Perry, The Midlands Partnership
Individual of the Year
- Bradley Hampson, Provide CIC
- Mark Williams, NHS Informatics Merseyside
Cyber Team of the Year
- Technical Services, Royal Cornwall Hospitals NHS Trust
- Threat Intelligence, NHS Digital, Virtual Cyber, Princess Alexandra Hospital
NHS Digital is proud of everyone who works in cyber security every day protecting our NHS from cyber-attacks, and supporting organisations across the health service with advice, assessments and training.
Mark Logsdon, Chief Information Security Officer, yesterday said:
“I want to start by saying a big congratulations to the winners and those who were highly commended in the CAN Awards 2022. The ceremony was a fantastic celebration of the hard work and dedication of cyber colleagues across the NHS and social care, from our cyber newcomer, Huw Jones, for his contributions during the pandemic, to our Leader of the Year, Paul Charnley, for his collaborative and strategic approach to managing cyber security for the Cheshire and Mersey Health and Care Partnership.
“I’m looking forward to seeing what the next 12 months brings our way and celebrating again at the CAN Awards in 2023.
“The Cyber Associates Network is a great peer led network where you can share best practice, keep up to date with the latest threats and vulnerabilities, whilst learning from each other. I would encourage anyone involved in cyber security in the health and care sector to join.”
The Cyber Associates Network is a group of cyber security expertise across public-sector health and care and are always on the lookout for new members.
Original article link: https://digital.nhs.uk/news/cyber-associates-network-awards-2022-the-winners
