Cyber Associates Network Awards 2022: The Winners

The virtual ceremony was held to showcase the incredible work being done to manage and improve cyber security in health and care.

NHS Digital would like to send a huge congratulations to those who were recognised for their work in cyber security within the NHS, at the Cyber Associates Network (CAN) Awards last night.

Here are the winners:

Innovation in Cyber

NHS Informatics Merseyside

Cyber Newcomer of the Year

Huw Jones, Royal Cornwall Hospitals NHS Trust

Cyber Leader of the Year

Paul Charnley, Cheshire and Mersey Health and Care Partnership

CAN Contributor of the Year

Patricia Powell, NHS Digital

Cyber Team of the Year

Digital Security and Compliance team, United Lincolnshire

Individual of the Year

Audrey Hanley, Kings College Hospital

Pete Rose Outstanding Achievement Award

Paul Charnley, Cheshire and Mersey Health and Care Partnership

Highly commended:

Cyber Newcomer of the Year

Tamara Birchall, ​ NHS Arden and Gem CSU​

CAN Contributor of the Year

Martin Price, Royal Cornwall Hospitals NHS Trust

Innovation in Cyber

Barry Richardson, NHS Blood and Transplant

Cyber Leader of the Year

Dan Jeffery, NHS Blood and Transplant

Martyn Perry, The Midlands Partnership

Individual of the Year

Bradley Hampson, ​Provide CIC​

Mark Williams, ​NHS Informatics Merseyside​

Cyber Team of the Year

Technical Services, ​Royal Cornwall Hospitals NHS Trust​

Threat Intelligence, ​NHS Digital​, Virtual Cyber, ​Princess Alexandra Hospital​

NHS Digital is proud of everyone who works in cyber security every day protecting our NHS from cyber-attacks, and supporting organisations across the health service with advice, assessments and training.

Mark Logsdon, Chief Information Security Officer, yesterday said:

“I want to start by saying a big congratulations to the winners and those who were highly commended in the CAN Awards 2022. The ceremony was a fantastic celebration of the hard work and dedication of cyber colleagues across the NHS and social care, from our cyber newcomer, Huw Jones, for his contributions during the pandemic, to our Leader of the Year, Paul Charnley, for his collaborative and strategic approach to managing cyber security for the Cheshire and Mersey Health and Care Partnership. “I’m looking forward to seeing what the next 12 months brings our way and celebrating again at the CAN Awards in 2023. “The Cyber Associates Network is a great peer led network where you can share best practice, keep up to date with the latest threats and vulnerabilities, whilst learning from each other. I would encourage anyone involved in cyber security in the health and care sector to join.”

The Cyber Associates Network is a group of cyber security expertise across public-sector health and care and are always on the lookout for new members.