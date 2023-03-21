Association for Project Management
|Printable version
Fearless change - Bringing your people with you on the journey
Fearless Change – APM People SIG and Enabling Change SIG
On Wednesday 8 March the APM facilitated a conference orchestrated by Steve Walters of the APM People SIG bringing together over 80 participants to help the people side of projects get to a better space and support the APM vision of “creating a world where projects never fail”.
The event schedule ran as follows:
As can be seen, it was a thoroughly well thought out and planned event and aimed to help teams discuss and get to the crux of the most challenging issues we all face on projects/change: People.
During the final session key speakers were asked to summarise their key takeaways from the conference, and they were:
- “90% of focus is on tools and techniques within the project/change space and there is a shift of focus in progress, but more is needed” – Stephen Carver
- “Focus on a logical state of our brain” – Tammy Watchorn
- “Meet-point-dance” – Marion Thomas
- “The Power of Listening” – Trish Thurley and Christine Castle
- “Understand where people are – keep measuring” – Ian Pickard
- “Thinking vs Feeling Brain” – Carole Osterweil
- “Have 2 way conversation - Mutual Respect” – Glenn Smith
Each area of focus delivered by the speakers brought energy from participants to participate in pushing understanding further. The one strain that ran through each session was the focus on “Fearless”. This ranged from the ability of people to disregard the status quo, to looking at how we don’t get burdened down by emotions to keep the clarity when focusing on reaching shared solutions.
The topic of Fearless change uncovered a lot of different themes and brought together an audience on a journey to create better results going forward through shared understanding of what contributes to the most energised, proactive and coordinated people efforts.
The individual talks and workshops and their outcomes will be explored in further blogs.
Oliver Randall
APM People SIG volunteer
Original article link: https://www.apm.org.uk/news/fearless-change-bringing-your-people-with-you-on-the-journey/
- RESOURCES
- MEMBERSHIP
- CHARTERED STANDARD
- QUALIFICATIONS AND TRAINING
- JOBS AND CAREERS
- NEWS AND OPINION
- COMMUNITY
- EVENTS
- BOOKS
Latest News from
Association for Project Management
Unconscious biases may be distorting views on gender equality at the highest level07/03/2023 10:20:00
Although progress around gender equality in leadership roles is being made, most senior managers and directors are still men. Why does this imbalance persist? We spoke with Helen Thomas, Project Delivery Lead at the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (DEFRA) about helping more women to break through the glass ceiling in the project profession.
HS2 looks at options as costs rise across the construction industry06/03/2023 16:20:00
HS2’s Chief Executive, Mark Thurston, says more joint buying of materials, cooperation across supply chains, and potential changes to timing and phasing are among the options being considered to curb rising costs.
Six in 10 project professionals say their main project has been impacted by recent economic events in the UK20/12/2022 10:20:00
A new survey by Association for Project Management (APM) reveals the impact of recent economic events in the UK and the cost of living crisis on projects and the people who deliver them.
New APM report reveals how project managers can deliver in extreme environments06/12/2022 16:20:00
The war in Ukraine has highlighted an uncomfortable truth. Our world is becoming increasingly Volatile, Uncertain, Complex and Ambiguous (VUCA).
Sellafield apprentice gains near perfect PMQ score30/11/2022 11:20:00
Sellafield Project Management Apprentice Missy Tyson, 20, has gained near perfect, 97% score in her APM Project Management Qualification (PMQ) exam, placing her in the top ranking of candidate results.
Celebrating the profession: The APM Project Management Awards 202223/11/2022 13:20:00
It was a night to remember for the project profession, at the APM project Management Awards 2022.
International Men’s Day: Men’s views on what helps a project succeed21/11/2022 16:20:00
To mark International Men’s Day on 19 November, Association for Project Management has released new data that reveals what male project professionals think is important for delivering a successful project, as well as opportunities and challenges in store for the profession.
Chancellor puts projects at the forefront of Budget growth priorities18/11/2022 16:20:00
Association for Project Management (APM) has welcomed announcements around energy, infrastructure and innovation in the UK Government’s latest budget, which will put projects in these areas at the forefront of driving economic growth.