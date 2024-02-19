Cabinet Office
GOV.UK launches new official crown logo for His Majesty The King
- Government Digital Service (GDS)
The new official GOV.UK logo featuring the chosen crown of His Majesty King Charles III has launched today across the site.
- The new official GOV.UK logo featuring the chosen crown of King Charles III has launched today.
- GOV.UK is one of the most recognisable digital services in the UK.
- The new logo has been created by the Government Digital Service (GDS), the Government Communication Service (GCS) and the Royal Household.
When King Charles III acceded to the throne, he chose to use the Tudor Crown in his Royal Cypher. Previously, the St Edward’s Crown was used by Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.
The design of the Tudor Crown can be distinguished by its slightly more domed appearance.
As His Majesty’s Government, GOV.UK and other instances of the crown across the Government estate are being changed to reflect the new reign.
The crown logo is an important part of the GOV.UK brand, and GOV.UK one of the most recognisable and trusted digital services in the UK.
Today, the GOV.UK logo began its transition to recognise the chosen crown of His Majesty the King on its homepage and sitewide menu bar. The transition is covered within the usual operating costs of the GOV.UK website.
Deputy Prime Minister Oliver Dowden said:
Following the accession of His Majesty The King, we are updating the symbols of state to reflect the new design of the Tudor Crown.
The digital realm is now an integral part of our lives, and as His Majesty’s Government we take pride in this change to GOV.UK today, honouring the chosen crown of our King.
With GOV.UK used by millions of people every single week, it is important people are aware of this change
The image below shows the old (top) and the new logo (bottom).
Whilst the new domed shape can be identified, the bold, simple aesthetic of GOV.UK remains the same.
If in doubt during this time of transition, the public are encouraged to report misleading and fraudulent GOV.UK-styled websites via the dedicated reporting page on GOV.UK.
Parliamentary Secretary for the Cabinet Office, Alex Burghart, said:
GOV.UK is an essential part of living, studying and working in the UK. It is used by millions of people weekly for both routine and sometimes life-changing reasons such as getting access to benefits or finding a job.
Whilst we are importantly updating the GOV.UK logo to reflect the new monarch’s choice of crown, this site remains the same trusted and official digital home of the UK government.
The new logo has been created collaboratively between the Government Digital Service (GDS), the Government Communication Service (GCS) and the Royal Household.
The majority of changes to replace the Tudor Crown with the St Edward’s Crown logo on GOV.UK are expected to have taken place by 1 March.
Christine Bellamy, Director of GOV.UK at the Government Digital Service (GDS), said:
Over the decade GOV.UK has been live, we’ve earned the trust of the population to become a crucial part of civic life.
We take this responsibility seriously, and it’s fantastic to see the GOV.UK logo updated to reflect the new symbols of state.
We have worked with teams across government to ensure the roll-out is smooth, and feels seamless to our users.
The change will also be made on other government channels, that use the GOV.UK logo, such as apps.
GOV.UK is the website for the UK government and the best place to find government services and information.
The Government Digital Service closely monitors online channels to ensure that any websites using protected government branding, or incorrectly claiming to be affiliated with the government, are reported and, if not resolved, taken down.
